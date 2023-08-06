Karen Persichilli Keogh: A Trailblazer in Politics and on the East End

Karen Persichilli Keogh

Karen Persichilli Keogh, known as “KPK” in political circles, is a prominent figure in New York politics. As secretary to Governor Kathy C. Hochul, she holds the highest-ranking appointed position in state government.

Born and raised on Long Island, her love for the state and its people has been the driving force behind her career and personal pursuits.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Stony Brook University and a Master’s degree from Columbia University, Persichilli Keogh laid a solid educational foundation to make a positive impact on others’ lives.

Early in her career, Persichilli Keogh served as a staff social worker at District Council 37, New York City’s largest public employee union.

“After graduate school, I wanted to be at an organization that demonstrably improved people’s lives,” Persichilli Keogh recalls. “In addition to negotiating wages and benefits, the union provided a host of services that bolstered the quality of life for the working men and women it represents.”

After five years at DC 37, Persichilli Keogh went to work for a member of the NY City Council, and then became a top staffer to the then-Speaker of the City Council, Peter Vallone before she was recruited to be State Director for then-Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Before joining Governor Hochul’s team in 2021, Persichilli Keogh served as the Head of Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase & Co., overseeing $2 billion in philanthropic investments.

“When I started my career, men were the bosses,” she notes as a matter-of-fact. “Hillary Clinton and Kathy Hochul have broken barriers and share more than a few traits that I find admirable — they treat people with respect, they both have great senses of humor and they are both fiercely dedicated to solving problems.”

Persichilli Keogh attributes her work ethic and dedication to public service to her parents. Her father is a retired NYC police officer, her mother was a nurse.

She is deeply involved in her community, having served as a trustee for the Stony Brook Foundation and a board member for iFoster and Invisible Hands.

Persichilli Keogh’s passion for the outdoors, especially hiking, has become an important part of her life. Amid the COVID pandemic, she and her husband, Mike, discovered a new hobby: hiking the trails outlined in Mike Bottini’s book, Trail Guide to the South Fork. This newfound activity led Persichilli Keogh to fall in love with the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society (EHTPS) and their dedication to preserving and hiking the region’s local trails.

Captivated by EHTPS’s deep-rooted history and exceptional stewardship of the trails in the Town of East Hampton, she felt a strong desire to contribute to their efforts. When EHTPS sought new board members, Persichilli Keogh raised her hand, showing her willingness to step up when there’s a need.

Even after her appointment as top aide to Governor Hochul, Persichilli Keogh maintained her role on the EHTPS board. For her, this wasn’t just an external commitment; it was a genuine fervor she wished to nurture alongside her political responsibilities. And one that helped bring her balance on the rare days she could get out on the trails.

In her leisure time, Persichilli Keogh enjoys hiking, relishing a meal at Estia’s Little Kitchen, and cherishing her love for the beach. These pursuits reflect her passion for nature and the local treasures that Long Island offers.

Persichilli Keogh’s profile is a tapestry of dedication and advocacy for both the people of NY and the preservation of its natural treasures. From her background in social work to her love for hiking and conservation, Persichilli Keogh exemplifies a true trailblazer in every sense of the word.

Whether navigating the corridors of power or the tranquil trails of Long Island, she stands as an exemplary figure, making a lasting impact on the lives of others and the state she holds dear. Persichilli Keogh’s commitment to EHTPS and her multifaceted contributions to politics and philanthropy truly demonstrate her unwavering dedication to her home state and the betterment of its communities.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.