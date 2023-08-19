Maidstone Hotel Hosts Writers 'Mini-Conference' with Bedside Reading

Authors (L to R) Christy Cashman, Susan Spungen and Pamela Hamilton, Photos: Courtesy Bedside Reading

Call it “Author’s Afternoon” with a Happy Hour. Four novelists with tips for would-be writers will be hosting a small symposium August 28 at East Hampton’s Maidstone Hotel.

Christy Cashman, Pamela Hamilton, Robin S. Pollak and Susan Spungen join moderator Bill McCuddy in an afternoon of relaxed conversation about writing.

“It can be intimidating and this helps demystify the process,” McCuddy says. “I’m a frustrated writer myself, so I’ll be asking as much for me as the rest of the room,” he added.

LouLou La Plage will provide libations and snacks. “It’s kind of perfect that Robin Pollak is one of the featured guests,” McCuddy revealed. “Because her latest book is called Trust Your Intuition and I think that’s what all the authors will say about anyone’s writing. Go with your gut.”

The event is the brainchild of Bedside Reading, a company that supplies hotels worldwide with the latest bestsellers. In addition to The Maidstone, the company services a number of hotels on the East End, among them 1708 House, Journey, Marram Montauk, Mill House Inn and Southampton Inn.

“It’s a cool program because they encourage you to steal the books,” McCuddy cracked. The two-hour program begins at 4:30 p.m. “It’s like a book club, but the authors are there,” McCuddy adds. “So maybe someone will be discovered.”

More information and reservations go to bedsidereading.com/maidstone.