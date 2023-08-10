Mark Feuerstein aka 'Dr. Hank' Prescribes Sunday Brunch at Si Si

The celebrity bartender trend in the Hamptons continues: Royal Pains star Mark Feuerstein is stepping behind the bar at breakout East Hampton hotspot Sí Sí for brunch this Sunday.

The 53-year-old Princeton grad and former Fulbright winner has worked in film and TV for nearly two decades, including roles in movies like What Women Want, Rules of Engagement, and Defiance.

The New York City-born actor, director, and writer is just the latest bold-faced-name to tend bar at the East Hampton resort’s swanky waterfront eatery, joining previous celebrity guest bartenders Mark Wahlberg and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

Feuerstein is perhaps best known to the East End for his role as Dr. Henry “Hank” Lawson on the hit USA series Royal Pains, much of which was filmed in the Hamptons.

On the show, Feuerstein played a Hank, a charming New York E.R. doc who’s fired from his job after a patient dies in his care. Aimless, Hank retreats to the Hamptons, where he saves someone’s life and accepts an offer from a German businessman to stick around as a concierge doctor treating wealthy clients in the tony summer paradise, while on the side showcasing his heart and humor by helping those less fortunate.

Although he was born in New York, Feuerstein told The Wall Street Journal in 2011 that he’d never been to the Hamptons before being cast on the hit show that ran for eight seasons and can now be streamed on Peacock.

In 2016, Feuerstein told etonline.com: “My dream for Hank was somewhere between going on a Doctors Without Borders mission … and being some sort of itinerant hero who managed to have the perfect wife and kids along the way. But there’s something very fitting about him ending up in the Hamptons, the place that was his second chance, his new lease on life where he found not only the connection between him and his patients, which was something he was lacking, but also his connection to all the special people he got to know … in my mind, the reason he stayed in the Hamptons … was Jill Casey who kept him there. It was love in the beginning and it was love in the end that kept him there, and I think that’s very fitting.”

Sí Sí is located at 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road in East Hampton. Feuerstein will appear from 1-2 p.m, on Sunday, August 13. Purchase tickets here.