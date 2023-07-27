Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

So, you’re out east, catching up with summer weekends as they zoom past, and in need of a last-minute dinner reservations. When push comes to shove, we’re confident you’ll find a good place to chow at the 11th hour, and don’t forget there are plenty of walk-in-friendly options around town, too.

Today, however, we’re here to tell you about the handful of Hamptons restos that likely won’t be able to accommodate you. Of course, we mean that in the best possible way, for them at least. But, hey, trying is half the battle, so fire up those apps and don’t stop believing. No reservations are impossible, right?

According to Resy and Opentable, and in some cases even real people taking reservations over the phone, these in-demand local dining meccas make it deliciously difficult for you to book a table in their esteemed halls, particularly on primetime summer weekends.

We recommend you try shooting for off-hours, a seat at the bar, or maybe just better planning. Your best bet, though? Know somebody.

Here’s a look at the eateries with the toughest primetime tables to book in the Hamptons.

Hottest Reservations in the Hamptons

Le Bilboquet – Affectionately known as Bilbo, and with outposts in Denver and Palm Beach, this eatery with a Euro vibe is hidden away amid the mega-yachts parked in Sag Harbor’s deep-water slips.

The person who answered the phone there was curt about weekend availability — there is none — and that seems to be the case for most of August, too.

Originally “an intimate boîte” on the Upper East side, Philippe Delgrange launched the French hotspot in 1986 with only 35 seats. It’s now owned in part by billionaire investor Ron Perelman.

Le Bilboquet is located at 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, lebilboquetsag.com

Il Buco Al Mare – The original Il Buco, which Gourmet magazine called “one of the best and most exciting [restaurants] in America,” started life in 1994 as a downtown NYC antique shop. The Buco tradition now lives on in Amagansett, and several local chefs have been been saying it’s the best food in the Hamptons.

You can probably sneak in a reservation here for the weekend if you want to be an early-bird or if you want to start practicing for a trip to Spain, where they regularly dine after 9 p.m. Chef Justin Smillie’s menu relies on simple, relaxed dishes with an emphasis on local seafood and produce.

This new Main Street favorite takes inspiration from its sister restaurant, Bottega il Buco, in Ibiza, Spain.

Il Buco Al Mare is located at 231 Main Street, Amagansett, ilbuco.com

Nick & Toni’s – The elder statesman on the list – it’s been an area staple since 1988 – Nick and Toni’s is now Honest Management’s flagship restaurant in East Hampton, and reservation options are stingy, but perhaps we can interest you in a seat at the bar?

The famed eatery remains a reliably winning Italo-Mediterranean culinary experience in a sprawling, Tuscan farmhouse setting. There’s a wood-burning oven, an extensive beverage program, and you never know who’s going to pop up in their famous dining room.

Nick and Toni’s is located 136 North Main Street, East Hampton, nickandtonis.com

Sunset Beach – The Andre Balazs-owned hotel’s seaside restaurant is Bohemian-friendly and notoriously difficult to book. If you hurry, though, it looks like they may have an 8 p.m. open table this weekend.

Set breezily across the road from Crescent Beach, the sun-splashed Shelter Island resort is the closest thing around to summering on the Côte d’Azur.

Sunset Beach is located at 35 Shore Road, Shelter Island, sunsetbeach.fun

Talya Montauk – Under the direction of Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux, Talya is a Mediterranean-Greek hybrid “bearing delicate nuances of coastal-french whimsy” using locally-sourced ingredients to carry flavors from Greece.

Montauk has welcomed the first-season eatery with open arms, and Resy says upcoming Saturdays are fully booked. Lechantoux has worked in the past with renowned Chefs Alain Ducasse and Gordon Ramsay at multiple Michelin-star restaurants.

Talya Montauk is located at 161 Second House Road, Montauk, talyarestaurant.com

Si Si – If sunsets are your thing, Si Si provides mesmerizing views and cuisine inspired by coastal Mediterranean dining experiences and the “sun-kissed flavors of Italy, Greece, Spain, Morocco and beyond.”

But here’s the problem —according to Resy, there are NO reservations available, period, for the foreseeable future.

Located in EHP’s impressive marina, Si Si – “yes yes” in Spanish and Italian, is one of several impressive Hamptons eateries owned by the EHP hospitality group.

Si Si is located at 295 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton, espresort.com