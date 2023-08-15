What’s New in Downtown East Hampton Village This Summer

Steelhead Trout at O by Kissaki

The Village of East Hampton boasts one of the biggest downtowns on the East End with a wide variety of chic shops, refined restaurants and an array of new establishments to explore.

With such a robust shopping and dining scene, visitors have choices aplenty when treating oneself to some retail therapy or satiating their appetite during an excursion to the heart of East Hampton.

Add these latest additions to your to-do list when hitting East Hampton.

SHOPPING EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE

Cartier

One of the world’s most esteemed luxury houses, Cartier is known for its signature jewelry collections, a wide selection of engagement rings and bridal jewelry as well as its home collection, a large selection of iconic timepieces and a full range of accessories for men and women. 1 Main Street, cartier.com

Chanel pop-up store

This pop-up luxury store that opened June 24 replaced the former Eileen Fisher and will remain open through Labor Day. The two-floor establishment offers bags, small leather goods, accessories, watches, and modern silhouettes from the Coco Beach 2022 and Métiers d’Arts 2022-2023 collections by Virginie Viard. 26 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, chanel.com/us

Prada

This store features items from Prada’s 2022-2023 collection. This is the spot for high-end shopping. 2 Newtown Lane, prada.com/us

Valentino

This luxury store that opened on June 15 features handbags, belts and other accessories from its 2022-2023 collection. 53 Main Street in East Hampton, valentino.com

EAST HAMPTON VILLAGE RESTAURANTS

El Turco

Among the newest additions to the East Hampton dining scene is this new Turkish eatery that just opened in early July. 44 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton.

Hampton Chutney Co.

Hungry for sandwiches, soups and salads featuring chutney? Then the Hampton Chutney Co. is the place to be. This Indian restaurant from Gary and Isabel MacGurn first opened in Amagansett 25 years ago relocated to East Hampton last year. 107 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, hamptonchutney.com

O by Kissaki

O by Kissaki first opened their doors last summer with a large lunch and dinner menu that specializes in both Japanese and Italian items as well as favorites. Headlined by Executive Chef Mark Garcia, O by Kissaki has gone on to expand their menu by adding even more options. 47 Montauk Highway, East Hampton, 631-604-5585, exploreobykissaki.com

Sunset Harbor

Formerly named the Harbor Grill, Sunset Harbor is a waterfront restaurant on Three Mile Harbor. The restaurant’s menu includes shrimp scampi topped with fresh crab, seafood fra diavolo, and mussel cazuela with coconut broth and chorizo. 313 Three Mile Harbour Hog Creek Road, East Hampton, 631-658-9380, ehpresort.com/sunsetharbor

Sant Ambroeus

This restaurant is a longtime Southampton favorite with locations in New York City and Palm Beach is taking over the former home of Babette’s. This Italian restaurant will have a Milanese menu for breakfast,lunch and dinner. 66 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, 631-248-4848 santambroeus.com

Tutto Cafe

Tutto Il Giorno is opening a casual space called Tutto Cafe that features an Italian menu, wine, coffee, pastries, and more. Park Place, East Hampton, 631-377-6311, tuttoilgiorno.com

-Treashure Lewis, Richard Heaton and Julia Rocca Virnelli