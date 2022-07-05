EHP Resort & Marina’s Newest Addition: Sunset Harbor

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Last year, financier and media mogul Heath Freeman added the East Hampton restaurant Harbor Bistro to his portfolio and transformed it into a brand new locale called Sunset Harbor.

Sunset Harbor opened its doors on June 4 after Freeman purchased it for $4 million in December, adding to his collection of East Hampton properties that includes Buongiorno, Sí Sí Mediterranean Restaurant and EHP Resort & Marina. He also owns another Buongiorno location in Montauk. The new menu for Sunset Harbor was created by Dane Sayles, head of culinary and operations for EHP Resort & Marina.

“When conceptualizing the new restaurant, we wanted to keep the integrity of the previous restaurant that existed in this space, Harbor Bistro, which was a summer staple,” says Sayles, who was the corporate executive chef at Gurney’s Resorts for five years before joining the EHP Resort & Marina team. “At Sunset Harbor, we are still serving fresh, seasonal American fare with a heavy emphasis on seafood, just in a way that is modernized for today’s Hamptons locals and travelers.”

The menu features a variety of sushi that highlights local fresh fish, as well as handcrafted pasta and other fresh seafood dishes. Most dishes are served family-style and designed to be shared. The mussel cazuela is Chef Sayles’ favorite item on the menu.

“It’s also a special dish for me as we hand make the broth using my mother’s recipe,” Sayles says. “The coconut milk is stewed in spices, herbs, dried mushrooms and ginger that pairs delightfully with the mussels.”

Overlooking Three Mile Harbor, Sunset Harbor offers waterfront dining with stunning ocean views. The restaurant was designed to look very elevated and chic, but still offer a casual and welcoming feel for guests.

“People are just as comfortable coming off the beach in their cover-ups and straight to Sunset Harbor as they are dressing up for a fun night with friends,” Sayles says.

Damien O’Donnell, owner and chef of the previous restaurant Harbor Bistro, has relocated to Bostwick’s on the Harbor and brought favorite menu items from Harbor Bistro with him. Bostwick’s on the Harbor opened May 5, and in mid-June, the restaurant began operating seven days a week.

Sunset Harbor is open for lunch and dinner from noon to 10 p.m. Sunset Harbor is located at 313 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road in East Hampton. It can be reached at 631-658-9380 or ehpresort.com/sunsetharbor.