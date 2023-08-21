Cocktail Recipe: Claudio's Feisty Cucumber Highball Has Kick

Claudio’s Feisty Cucumber Highball

Looking for a cocktail with some kick to it? Look no further. Claudio’s Tavern & Grill’s Feisty Cucumber Highball, starring jalapeño-infused Hornitos and garnished with a Tajin salt rim and cucumber slice, is volcanic (in a delicious way).

Claudio’s Feisty Cucumber Highball

Ingredients:

2 oz jalapeño-infused Hornitos

1 oz cucumber puree

0.5 oz agave

0.75 oz lime juice

Directions:

1. Build in shaker, then shake.

2. Strain into highball glass over ice.

3. Garnish with Tajin salt rim and cucumber slice.

Enjoy!

For more cocktails from Claudio’s, visit them at 111 Main Street, Greenport and online at claudios.com/claudios-tavern-and-grill.