Riverhead Holding Street Renaming Contest

W 2nd Street, Riverhead (between Griffing and Roanoke), Photo: Google Maps

Do you know someone who deserves to have a local street named for them? Well, today’s your lucky day!

The Town of Riverhead is inviting the public to participate in its Ceremonial Street Renaming contest. The winner will get to rename W. 2nd street between Griffing Avenue and Roanoke Avenue, where the new town hall will be located.

“Let’s have some fun,” the town said in its announcement of the contest, which opened on August 15.

Officials invite the public to email suggestions to [email protected] by October 2.

The winning street name will be announced at the Riverhead Town Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. October 17.