Super Tuesday 2024: Voters to Decide Fate of 24 East End School Budgets

School budget vote day is May 21 (Getty Images)

Voters across the Hamptons and the North Fork will hit the polls on Tuesday, May 21 to cast their ballots that will determine the outcome of 24 school district budgets — and in some cases board of education races and spending referenda. Here is a guide to what voters will find waiting for them when they step into regional polling places.

East End School District Budget Votes

AMAGANSETT

The Amagansett Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its proposed $32.2 million budget for the 2024-2025 school year, which has a less than 1% spending increase than last year. Also on the ballot are three propositions. The first would authorize spending $95,538 from the capital reserve fund to purchase a new school bus, the second would approve spending $205,000 from the same fund to restore the cupola and the third would allow for reducing the mileage limit to bus students from the current one mile to a half mile. Dawn Rana-Brophy and Robin Jill Jahoda are running for seats on the board of education, with whoever wins the second most votes filling the balance of a term on a vacated seat that ends in June 30, 2026. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. at the Amagansett School.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

The Bridgehampton Schools’ proposed $22.5 million budget has a 3.7% spending increase that asks voters to approve a 3.3% tax increase. Jo Ann Comfort are running for re-election to the board of education against challengers Merritt Thomas and Nicole DeCastri Zabala, one of whom will fill a seat vacated by Ronald White. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. at the Bridgehampton School gymnasium.

EAST HAMPTON

The East Hampton Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its $82.8 million budget, which represents a 4.8% spending increase. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. in the boardroom.

EAST QUOGUE

The $28.9 million proposed budget that East Quogue Union Free School District officials are asking voters to approve has a2.6% tax increase. Voters will also be asked to approve an $843,2360 expenditure by the East Quogue Union Free School District for the Suffolk County Cooperative Library System. Christopher Hudson is running unopposed for an open seat on the board of education. The election will be held 7 a.m.–9 p.m. in the gym.

FISHERS ISLAND

The Fishers Island School District is asking voters to approve a $4 million budget, which has a 2.3% spending increase and a 2.6% tax increase. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. at the Fishers Island Community Center.

GREENPORT

The Greenport Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its $25.3 million budget, which has a 3.8% tax increase and 7% spending increase. Voters will also elect two candidates to the board of education. The three candidates are Sam Strickland, Amanda Clark and Cliff Harris. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. in the high school gym.

HAMPTON BAYS

The Hampton Bays School District is asking voters to approve its $66 million budget, which has a 3.3% spending increase and a 2.2% tax increase. It also has a proposition seeking approval to spend $300,000 in funds rolled over from last year to pay for repairs, renovations or improvements to buildings or grounds. Anne Culhane and Liz Scully are running unopposed for re-election to the board of education. The election will be held 7 a.m.–9 p.m. at the middle school gym.

MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE

The Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District proposed a $45.3 million budget with a 3% spending increase that the board is asking the public to approve. Also on the ballot is a proposition seeking approval to spend $727,000 in capital reserves to repair and replace the facia and cupola at Mattituck Junior/Senior High School. School board members Douglas Cooper, Jeffrey Connolly and Karen Letteriello are seeking re-election and challenger Lauren Ocker. The election will be held 3–9 p.m. in the junior-senior high school gym.

MONTAUK

The Montauk Public School district is asking the public to approve its proposed $24.2 million budget, which has an 8.1% spending increase. Sarah Greenberg Roberts is running unopposed for the school board. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. in the gym.

NEW SUFFOLK

The New Suffolk Common School District proposed budget information was not available as of press time. This year’s vote is expected to be one of consequence since it is the first since the community approved a vote in March for the school transition to being a non-instructional district that busses students to neighboring districts. One board of education seat is up for grabs this year. The election will be held 3–9 p.m. in the New Suffolk Common School.

OYSTERPONDS

The Oysterponds Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its proposed $5.6 million budget. Also on the ballots will a proposition that asks voters to approve $450,000 in capital reserve fund spending on building repairs and upgrades. School board members Philip Mastrangelo and Erin Johnson are running unopposed for re-election. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. in the school gym.

QUOGUE

The Quogue Union Free School District proposed a $10.4 million budget with a 5.4% spending increase and a 3.5% tax increase that the board is asking voters to approve. Margaret O’Leary is running against incumbent Deborah Disston who is seeking re-election to the school board. The election will be held 2–8 p.m. in the Quogue School.

REMSENBURG-SPEONK

The Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its $16.3 million budget with a 3% spending increase. It is also seeking approval for to spent $300,000 in capital reserve funds to make repairs to campus infrastructure. Mary Greiner is running unopposed for re-electon to the school board, and Suellen Tunney is running unopposed for an open seat. The election will be held 9 a.m.–9 p.m. at the elementary school.

RIVERHEAD

The Riverhead Central School District proposed a $201 million budget with a 4.9% spending increase that the district is asking voters to approve. Brian Connelly is running unopposed for re-election and Kelly Freeborn is running unopposed for an open seat. The election will be held 9 a.m.–9 p.m. at the elementary school.

SAG HARBOR

The Sag Harbor Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its proposed $50.2 million budget with a 2.9% spending increase. Also on the ballot are propositions to spend $508,252 to on four school buses to replace aging vehicles and a request to spend $2.4 million on HVAC upgrades to the elementary school and high school. Jordana Sobey and Ryan Winter are running unopposed for re-election. The election will be held 7 a.m.–9 p.m. at the high school gym.

SAGAPONACK

Sagaponack Common School proposed a $2 million budget with a 7.8% spending increase that it is asking voters to approve. Former board member Brian Villante is running unopposed for an open seat on the board. The election will be held 7:30–8:30 p.m. at the school.

SHELTER ISLAND

The Shelter Island School District is asking voters to approve its proposed $13 million budget with a 3.4% spending increase. The election will be held noon–9 p.m. at the school.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER

The Shoreham-Wading River Central School District is asking voters to approve its $88.2 million proposed budget with a 4% spending increase. Two candidates are running for the school board but their names were not immediately clear. The election will be held 7 a.m.–9 p.m. at the high school gym.

SOUTHAMPTON

The Southampton Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its $79.9 million proposed budget with a 2.5% spending increase. Propositions on ballots seek approval to spend $2.7 million in reserve funding on HVAC and flooring renovations, $350,000 on two buses and $400,000 on electronics. Propositions also seek approval to sell a piece of district-owned property for $1.1 million and enter into contracts with the Southampton African American Museum, the Parrish Art Museum and Southampton Youth Association. James McKenna is seeking re-election to the school board, and challengers Robert Zachary Epley and Ruth B. White-Dunne are making it a three-way race for two seats. The election will be held 10 a.m.–9 p.m. at the intermediate school.

SOUTHOLD

Voters are being asked to approve the Southold Union Free School District’s proposed $34.6 million budget with a 4.6% spending increase. School board members Paulette Ofrias and John Crean are seeking re-election against challenger Thomas Kennedy in a race to fill two seats. The election will be held 3–9 p.m. at the high school gym.

SPRINGS

The Springs Union Free School District is asking voters to approve its $37.8 million budget with a 6.8% spending increase and a 10.8% tax increase. The election will be held 1–9 p.m. at the school library.

TUCKAHOE

Voters are asked to approve Tuckahoe Union Free School District’s proposed $25 million budget with a 5.21% spending increase. There is one seat up for grabs on the school board currently held by Cynthia Tait. The election will be held 7 a.m.–8 p.m. at the district office.

WAINSCOTT

Wainscott Common School District is asking voters to approve its $4.87 million proposed budget with a 27% spending increase. The district was the only one on the East End to have its budget rejected last year. Kelly Anderson runs unopposed for the board. The election will be held 1:30–8 p.m. at the school.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

Voters are being asked to approve the Westhampton Beach School District’s proposed $64.8 million budget with a 2.99% spending increase. Three seats are up for grabs on the school board. The election will be held 7 a.m.–9 p.m. at the high school.