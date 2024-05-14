Saaz Brings Indian Delights to Rose Soiree 2024

Saaz chef Sameer Mohan

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Saaz owner Sameer Mohan is serving this Southampton Indian restaurant’s delicious food at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

A Chat with Saaz Owner Sameer Mohan

How did you get into this line of work?

Family

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

We do ethnic Indian foods.

What new food trends are you seeing?

It’s the spices and their health benefits that’s trending.

What is your comfort food and why?

Rice and dal. It completely satisfies you and gives you that warm home feeling.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Dal and chicken tikka masala.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Chicken tikka masala, Chana masala, naan and rice.

Saaz is located at 1746 County Rd 39, Southampton, 631-259-2222, saazindian.com