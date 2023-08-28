Sunrise Buses, a Driven Company, Brings Kids Back to School on the North Fork

Frank and Claire Martinez of Sunrise Buses

At Sunrise Buses, top executives don’t only appreciate their workers, they also do hands-on work themselves, driving buses as well as managing the company. What makes a better boss than someone who knows the job well?

The Greenport-based business that operates school buses on Long Island’s East End and private chartered buses is a sister company of Sunrise Coach Lines, one of four operators for Suffolk County Transit.

It’s a fourth-generation family-run business that has been driving, and driven, since Robert R. and Katherine Brown went into business in 1937. Sunrise Buses employs about 45 drivers, while Sunrise Coach Lines employs another 45.

Sunrise Buses’ core mission has been moving students on the daily trip to school and on trips, employing a large workforce of drivers and others, serving school districts east of Riverhead, such as Oyster Ponds, Shelter Island, Greenport, Southold, Mattituck, and New Suffolk.

“What really sets us apart as employers go is being very family focused,” said Claire Martinez, administration officer. “It’s run by a family. And we understand that you really have to put people first.”

They operate a mix of typical large school buses, smaller vans and minivans that they converted into school vehicles for routes with only a few students.

“Our fleet is always being updated,” Frank Martinez, director of operations, said. “New school buses, fully air conditioned and well maintained.”

Drivers often stay with the company for many years, driving students from a young age and as they get older through high school. “A lot of our drivers stay with us for a long time,” Frank Martinez added.

While driving ability is obviously a key part of the job, that’s only part of what Sunrise Buses looks for in drivers.

“Our best employees are people who are service–focused,” Claire Martinez said. “Former military, former police, former firefighters. A lot of them come from school districts. They’re retired teachers, retired nurses.”

Working as a bus driver, although many people may never have thought about it, provides flexibility, freedom and some other big benefits.

“As a working mom, you’re home when your kids are home,” Claire said. “Growing up, my mom was always able to drive us to school every day. School bus drivers have off when there are school breaks.”

Sunrise Buses hires experienced drivers, but also trains drivers, as they transition to this new occupation.

“We can train you from the ground up,” Frank Martinez added. “That includes classroom time, on the road time. We train you for the test.”

They have 19A certified examiners on staff, the same type of examiners who give drivers roadtests. “As soon as you pass your test, we pay out your logged hours as your first paycheck,” Frank Martinez said of time spent learning.

Sunrise offers sign-on bonuses of $1,500 to $2,500, as an incentive. And many drivers are attracted by flexibility, stability and benefits, taking this as a new job.

“We’re a good company. They can have that longevity,” Claire added. “They recruit their families to drive buses. They know what a good job it is.”

Staff have family members such as fathers, daughters, husbands, wives, uncles, cousins and others also employed by Sunrise Buses.

The company offers a comprehensive healthcare package, including vision, paying 80% of benefits for part– and full–time workers, and they offer a 401(K) with matching and paid time off.

“We have so much work that you can work as much or little as you like,” Claire Martinez said. “We can find a schedule for you. We’re always hiring on a rolling basis.”

While many Long Islanders retired recently, as Baby Boomers age, some from many professions are working driving buses. “Because of the pandemic, people have retired,” Frank Martinez said. “A lot of the school bus workforce are retirees.”

They also operate buses for school trips, school sporting events and private events, providing opportunities for drivers looking to work less.

And they do weddings, wine tours, birthday parties and corporate events. “If there are local fundraisers, often we can donate the bus,” Claire said.

While private charters became rarer due to the pandemic, they are resuming. And school trips are back, after a long lull, further boosting demand for drivers.

“Coming out of the pandemic, people are returning to normal,” Claire Martinez said. “We’re seeing an uptick in school needs. They need more buses.”

That keeps Sunrise growing, as they continue to transport thousands of students daily.

“Some drivers have jobs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then do a sports charter after work,” Claire said. “We’re very flexible as far as schedules go. There’s also weekend and evening work. We’re very busy.