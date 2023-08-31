Tutto Mare Coming to the Iconic Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach

Tutto Mare is coming to Palm Beach

One of the Hamptons’ hottest restaurant groups is expanding its reach to Palm Beach, according to a recent announcement from Royal Poinciana Plaza and WS Development. Tutto Mare, a Mediterranean concept from the Tutto il Giorno restaurant group, has officially been announced as the Town of Palm Beach’s first and only intra-coastal waterfront restaurant, seating 200 guests.

“From the day we bought The Royal, we committed to finding the best of the best to fill it,” WS Development President Samantha David says in the announcement, adding, “When I first stood in the historic playhouse restaurant and looked out over the water, I knew we needed the world’s best Mediterranean restaurant to open its doors and spill onto the deck with the sun setting behind it. What the team at Tutto is creating with Tutto Mare brings something special and new to the island and we believe it will become an iconic destination for many generations to come.”

Tutto il Giorno was founded out east by husband-and-wife team Gianpaolo de Felice and Gabby Karan de Felice, who created a dining experience reminiscent of Gianpaolo’s upbringing in Southern Italy. Along with their partners Gally and David Mayer, the de Felices opened the first Tutto il Giorno in 2008.

They now have locations in Southampton, East Hampton, and Sag Harbor in the Hamptons, but Gianpaolo always envisioned a Palm Beach expansion, and when he saw the playhouse he knew it was the perfect new home for the Tutto family.

“The Tutto family encompasses not only our friends but everyone who shares in our passion for delicious cuisine, exquisite wine and embracing the art of living well. Our goal with Tutto Mare is to create something chic, comfortable, and intimate, balancing architecture with décor and ambiance,” Gabby Karan de Felice says. “Tutto Mare will be a place for the community to gather in a fresh environment, while celebrating Palm Beach’s rich history.”

According to the announcement, “Tutto Mare will be an authentic Mediterranean restaurant concept as comfortable as it is chic, familiar as it is fashionable, featuring delicious cuisine and offering an unforgettable guest experience.”

They also point out that the new spot will celebrate the history and authenticity of the Celebrity Room, while bringing a modern Mediterranean twist to Palm Beach. “The outdoor terrace overlooking the water flawlessly aligns with the original vision of a coastal open-air eatery, and the lifestyle element and close proximity to the Plaza will play a crucial role in crafting a distinctive experience.”

Keep up with the latest developments on this project at theroyalpoincianaplaza.com.