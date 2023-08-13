Wings Over Haiti's Benefit Funds School Expansion

The sixth annual Wings Over Haiti Benefit Bash, a cherished tradition, underwent a change of venue this year, relocating from the East Hampton Airport where it drew a crowd of around 400 attendees, to the picturesque grounds of the Hayground School in Bridgehampton. The event, a beacon of philanthropy and community spirit, upheld its noble purpose – channeling all proceeds towards the expansion of the Ranquitte school in Haiti, which has been an educational haven for 100 students, providing not just knowledge but sustenance, and now poised to embrace the dreams of 400 eager minds.

Esteemed luminaries, Donna Karan, Eric Fischl and April Gornik, stood as the honorary committee chairs, lending their illustrious support to the cause. The benefit unfolded as a splendid evening, offering a silent auction adorned with the creations of 50 talented East End artists, an open bar, delectable hors d’oeuvres and the melodious tunes of the Lynn Blue Band that filled the air with joy. The event stood as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the community to uplift and empower, leaving an indelible mark on hearts both near and far.