New PopUp Bagels Spot Coming to Westhampton Beach

What began as a mission to simply make a better bagel has evolved into an unexpected success story. Adam Goldberg of Westport, Connecticut, founded PopUp Bagels post-pandemic, a venture born out of a COVID-compelled passion for making sourdough bread. This homebound hobby bubbled into a pursuit to make the bagels he knew and loved from his childhood.

At first Goldberg was distributing his crusty creations to friends and family out of his kitchen, and in time he decided to turn his craft into a business. Customers quickly became fans of his “hot from the oven bagels,” setting off a nationwide expansion and loyal following. After observing many patrons ripping off pieces of their fresh bagels and dipping it in cream cheese, they embraced the concept, and soon the term “Grip, Rip and Dip” became synonymous with PopUp Bagels.

The brand is extending their arms nationally through franchising, and Westhampton Beach is about to be graced with a PopUp Bagels of their own in the near future.

“We’re excited to join the Westhampton community and expand Popup Bagels’ footprint out east,” said Donna MacMillian, Director of Marketing and Operations at Fresh Dining Concepts. “This is a community of locals and weekenders alike, who truly appreciate great food and local connections. We look forward to serving our neighbors, and being a place people can gather, connect, and enjoy a great New York bagel.”

Tory Bartlett, CEO of PopUp Bagels, gives Dan’s Papers the inside schmear on the brand.

A Chat with PopUp Bagels

What is the concept of your bagel store?

PopUp Bagels offers a different type of bagel shop experience. We serve hot, whole bagels, designed to Grip, Rip and Dip. It’s simple, but intentional. The focus is on the product and how it’s meant to be enjoyed, not overcomplicating it.

How do your bagels differ from other bagels?

We don’t slice, toast, or make sandwiches. The bagels come hot, whole, straight from the oven. We serve them in their purest form so the focus stays on the bagel itself. From there, you can eat them however you like, but we encourage you to use our signature method: Grip, Rip and Dip.

What’s the history/story behind your brand/store? Who are the people behind it?

PopUp Bagels started out of Adam Goldberg’s backyard in Westport, Connecticut. It grew quickly because the product resonated. What started as a local pickup window turned into something people went out of their way for. That same approach still drives the business today.

What will be featured on the menu? Anything standout or unique?

We keep our menu consistent across all locations – plain, poppy, salt, everything, and sesame, alongside plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, and salted butter, with rotating bi-weekly specialty schmears, often in collaboration with exciting partners.

What is the design/theme of the store? Will there be seating?

Though our stores are compact, each shop is built for efficiency and a fast-paced environment. The atmosphere is energetic, with music playing and bagels coming out of the oven throughout the day. Each location reflects its community, with imagery of the neighborhood on the walls. Most locations have minimal or no seating, as the model is built for walk-in, pre-order, and delivery.

Who do you hope to serve in the community? Customer base?

PopUp Bagels serves a broad, community-focused customer base. From bagel-lovers to families, young professionals, and groups looking for a shared, high-quality food experience. We aim to become a neighborhood staple that brings people together over the love of a great bagel.

PopUp Bagels will be located at 130 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. The grand opening and store hours are still being determined. Learn more at popupbagels.com.