Zenith Brings Legacy Timepieces to London Jewelers

Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton with blue dial, now available at London Jewelers

London Jewelers in East Hampton and Southampton has announced that they will be exclusively offering Zenith watches in the Hamptons starting this summer. The fine luxury watch brand will be specially represented by their Defy Skyline Skeleton collection with vividly colored dials, along with other available timepieces from Zenith.

“We became proud partners of London Jewelers this summer (August 2023),” explains Ellen Sorensen, Brand President, Zenith North America. “The staff is attentive, knowledgeable, and truly passionate about the art of watchmaking and servicing a clientele of discerning watch enthusiasts in the Hamptons,” she continues, adding, “Similarly, at Zenith, we create timepieces for those with an appreciation for detail, high craftsmanship and substance.”

With a rich history of watchmaking going back to 1865, Zenith was the first watch manufacture in the modern sense of the term, and its watches have accompanied extraordinary figures who dreamed big and strived to achieve the impossible — from Louis Blériot’s history-making flight across the English Channel to Felix Baumgartner’s record-setting stratospheric free-fall jump.

“Zenith is constantly in pursuit of innovation. We were the first to bring to the watchmaking industry a fully integrated manufacture approach in 1860. By the late 1800s and early 1900s we were recognized as one of the most precise watchmakers and then, of course, we made history with the unveiling of the first high frequency integrated chronograph in 1969 — El Primero,” Sorensen says, delving further into the Zenith legacy, which continues to grow and evolve.

“Never one to settle, we have continuously pushed boundaries to seek a next level of precision. We have since introduced a 1/100th of a second El Primero chronograph, and recently — in the new Defy Skyline collection- the first 1/10th high frequency running small seconds,” she continues.

Combining the beauty of contemporary design with the savoir faire and tradition of Swiss watchmaking, these iconic timepieces are precision-engineered to suit the lifestyle and aspirations of the modern-day wearer.

“Zenith watches are a beautiful combination of robust mechanics and modern design aesthetics,” Sorensen says, pointing out that 100% of Zenith watches feature fully in-house movements, like the famous El Primero chronograph. “This, combined with a strong history of excellence in timekeeping precision, offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of history from one of the most renowned watchmakers in the world.”

And where could be a better place to get one than at London Jewelers? Visit their East Hampton or Southampton store to explore beauty and precision, and find the right Zenith timepiece for you.

London Jewelers is located at 2 Main Street in East Hampton, 631-329-3939; and 47 Main Street in Southampton, 631-287-4499. Visit londonjewelers.com for more info.