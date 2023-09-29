Bring Your Pups to the 2023 ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk in East Hampton

2022 ARF Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk commences!

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons aka ARF is holding its 30th annual “Stroll to the Sea” Dog Walk next Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is a fun, family outing set in the beautiful Hamptons fall foliage with the feel of an idyllic country fair, but more than just the good times, it seeks to promote responsible dog ownership and make more people aware of ARF and all the good work they do rescuing dogs on the East End.

The two-mile walk to the ocean and back will begin and end in the heart of East Hampton Village at the historic Mulford Farm, owned by the East Hampton Historical Society.

Dog walkers can register at give.arfhamptons.org/dogwalk. The pre-registration fee is $40 for adults ($50 day of the event) and FREE for children 10 and under with a registered adult, and donations are appreciated. Registration brochures are also available at the ARF Thrift Shop in Sagaponack (17 Poxabogue Lane).

Walkers can also participate virtually and walk wherever they might be located.

All registrants receive a free event T-shirt, tote bag and refreshments including Starbucks coffee, Dreesen’s Famous Donuts, Goldberg’s Bagels, apples and cider from The Milk Pail, dog treats, and water. This year’s T-shirt once again features original artwork by designer Isaac Mizrahi and the morning will include live music with singer/songwriter Sandy Rapp.

The walk will be followed by contests such as dog/companion lookalike, the pooch who can smooch and stupid pet tricks with emcee NPR/PBS host Bill McCuddy.

Participants and their dogs can enjoy a free photo booth, along with a silent and Lucky Numbers auction with many exciting products, services and experiences for humans and pets.

It’s easy to raise pledges by going to give.arfhamptons.org/dogwalk, where you can set up your own page or join a team.

Top fundraisers win great prizes from local merchants including a CSA summer share for the 2024 season at Amber Waves Farm in Amagansett, a pet portrait by artist Carol Saxe (a Dan’s Papers cover artist), and a photo shoot with photographer Dee McMeekan of Dee is for Dogs.

Everyone who collects $250 or more in pledges receives a special gift, courtesy of Isaac Mizrahi. Those who register at the $175 level or higher are invited to attend the Kick-Off Cocktail Party on Friday, October 6 from 6–8 p.m. at a private home in East Hampton.

The dog contests and awards ceremony begin at 11 a.m. and the “Stroll to the Sea” festivities conclude at noon. Rain date for the event is Sunday, October 8.

Find out more about ARF and their dogs and cats available for adoption at arfhamptons.org.