Make Challah for Generational Unity on Grandparents Day in Boca

Robin Cremer, Alexandra Cremer, Grandma Tamara Morgenstern

PJ Library in South Palm Beach County — a program of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County and the Harold Grinspoon Foundation — is inviting families to celebrate National Grandparents Day this Sunday, September 10.

This special gathering is all about recognizing the bond between generations and emphasizing the importance of L’dor V’dor, a Jewish term describing the connection between the past and the present, literally, “from generation to generation.”

From 1:30-3:30 p.m., children and grandparents are invited to participate in a fun challah-making experience, when they will learn to bake round challah, just in time for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, the following Sunday, September 17.

“We are thrilled to celebrate National Grandparents Day and honor the beautiful tapestry of intergenerational connections,” PJ Library Director Elana Ostroff says. “This special event allows us to come together as a community, celebrating the timeless bond between grandparents and grandchildren,” she continues, adding, “Through activities like making round challah, we will create memories that will be cherished for a lifetime, embodying the essence of L’dor V’dor.”

The program will be held on the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus, 9901 Donna Klein Boulevard in Boca Raton.

Call the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County at 561-852-3100 or visit jfspbc.org to learn more.