COVID Is on the Rise, So Stay Healthy

COVID-19 testing sites are desperately needed in eastern Suffolk, local lawmakers say

Like the annual flu, COVID, another RNA virus, is back again for season three. RNA flu viruses in history usually start off very aggressive and result in morbidity and mortality. Eventually they learn not to kill their human “hotel” host because they need a living body to reside in. We watch the news and hear about the latest new variant and, like the annual flu, try to catch up with therapies to treat it and vaccines to reduce the likelihood of getting it or the severity.

We have learned that obesity and low vitamin D levels were major risk factors for more severe COVID infections. We learned that those taking the common diabetes medication Metformin did not end up in the ICU as much and had a 40% less chance of long haul COVID that is plaguing many who get the disease. We now have two approved antivirals, Molnupiravir and Paxlovid. Consult with your physician immediately when you test positive to discuss early treatment options.

Boosting your immune system with a healthy lifestyle of good food, exercise, supplements and optimizing your blood test results are all ways to fight off all viruses and many illnesses, according to Dr. Magdalena Swierczewski, M.D., a board certified internist and antiaging specialist.

Many people missed medical appointments during the pandemic. It is important to have your physical exam, bloodwork, EKGs, mammograms and colonoscopies when your doctor recommends them. In the future it will be commonplace to do genetic testing, gut microbiome tests and even breath analysis that will diagnose and/or predict certain diseases.

The future is bright and hopeful in medicine. Eating less often with quality foods and keeping your weight and BMI (body mass index) in normal range are the first steps to extending health span. Consult with your physician and don’t be afraid to get second opinions when you just don’t feel right. Think positive and test negative.

Peter Michalos, M.D. is the chairman of the Hamptons Health Society, a clinical associate professor at the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, and a Southampton resident.