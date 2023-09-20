Dan's Cover Artist Lynn Mara Paints Local Surfers

“Coordinates,”September 22, 2023 Dan’s Papers cover art by Lynn Mara

This week’s cover art comes to us from Lynn Mara, whose style will likely look familiar to fans of the Hampton Classic Horse Show. Here, she discusses the featured art “Coordinates,” her greatest accomplishment and her evolving artistic signature and influences.

Meet Artist Lynn Mara

What inspired you to create this painting, and how did you choose its title?

Inspiration is everywhere. But I am always inspired by the surfers at our local beaches. I spend hours watching and photographing them — many of whom are my nieces and nephews and their fellow surfers. The title comes from the “Coordinates” specific to Flying Point Beach and are stamped into the lower portion of the painting adding graphic appeal.

What did the creation process of this painting entail?

My process usually involves working on several paintings at a time. I like to work big. And I work quickly. For “Coordinates,” I began with a photo I took for reference. Then the substrate or canvas gets a ground coat of color. I sketch any figurative work in with a paint brush. From there, I build up layers of mark making, add more color with quick wide brushstrokes and apply interesting textures from ordinary objects around the house.

I like to stretch my imagination and exaggerate colors and let shapes represent things we see — such as the beach fence stripes just below the surfboard. Once my eye wanders around the painting and finds it pleasing, I’m done.

The last step is to apply a coat of resin which is a high gloss finish which also intensifies the colors.

How did you develop your art style, and would you say it’s still evolving?

Style is an artist’s signature. Their flavor. Growing up on the East End of Long Island had a great deal to do with my style. My earliest paintings were landscapes and portraits and sports heroes. I started out as an impressionist painter and water colorist, but I love to experiment with new mediums.

After college, I worked in the graphic art department of a magazine publisher and, later, as an illustrator for a clothing designer. No doubt, this contributed to my maturing style.

I have imitated many artists in my life, incorporating favorite characteristics from each one. Later, local artist and friend Jack Riggio — with his big expressionist style and bright, bold color — had a lasting effect on the brand or style I’m known for now. I have always been obsessed with Warhol and Basquiat, and I love the work of Helen Cantrell and Richard Diebenkorn.

But during COVID, I had an epiphany that really unlocked my creativity. I lost my fear of failure and self consciousness. I began to paint with abandon. I fell in love with Pop art, collaging, silkscreen and photo transfers. So my style continues to evolve every day, but this is my happiest period in art yet. I love to learn new techniques, visit galleries and museums and take classes as often as I can.

What art accomplishment or accolade are you most proud of?

I’m most proud of winning the 2017 Hampton Classic Poster Contest. And shortly after that, I won the Hampton Jitney 40th anniversary “Design a Bus” contest. It featured my paintings from “Liberty” to surfers and the scenery of East End.

In 2021, I created 13 portraits of the service members killed in Afghanistan. And 100% of the profits were donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

What do you find most rewarding about being an artist?

Paint is the way music comes out my horn. The most satisfying dividends that come from being an artist have been: discovering my life’s purpose, the unique way of expressing love to others, the ability to spread joy through art, and most of all, the deep spiritual relationship I have with God who is the source of all my inspiration.

Where can your art be viewed now or in the coming weeks?

I am a member of East End Arts and of the Silvermine Guild of Artists. I currently have a solo exhibit at Glen Hansen Studio in Southold through October 15, and at M&T Bank in Westhampton through October. And later this month, I will have pieces in the grand opening collection at Galaray House in Lexington, Massachusetts. A full range of my work can be found on Instagram @lynn.mara.art or on my website, lynnmara.com.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional thoughts?

Give something away every day. Be generous. Use your gift to lift others up. Be kind. Give others a reason to smile.

Find out more about Lynn Mara and her work at lynnmara.com.