Dine Out for Life with Compass in Palm Beach County
Compass Community Center in West Palm Beach is inviting all members of the Palm Beach County community to eat at your favorite restaurants and support people who are living with HIV.
Started in 1991 as a direct response to the HIV/AIDS crisis, which was gripping the nation at that time, Dining Out for Life is a national, annual fundraising event which will be hosted for the first time this year locally by Compass Community Center with generous participation from restaurants across Palm Beach County, with spots in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Lake Worth Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.
Participating restaurants commit to donating a portion of their sales during one day — Tuesday, September 19 — directly to Compass. The donated funds then go directly towards helping people who are living with HIV.
And taking part in this event doesn’t require people to do anything but go out to eat! Just choose a participating restaurant on September 19 and enjoy your meal! That’s it!
This year’s participating restaurants include:
Dine Out for Life Participants
Don Ramon
7101 S Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
5–9 p.m., donramonrestaurant.com
Hullabaloo
517 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
5–10 p.m., sub-culture.org/hullabaloo
Kapow Noodle Bar
519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
5–10 p.m., sub-culture.org/kapow-wpb
Howley’s Restaurant
4700 S Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., sub-culture.org/locations/howleys
Kapow Noodle Bar
402 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
5–10 p.m., kapownoodlebar.com/boca-raton-menu
Subculture Coffee
402 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
9 a.m.–noon, subculturecoffee.com
Dada
52 N Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach
5–10 p.m., sub-culture.org/locations/dada
The Mad Hatter
1532 N Dixie Highway, Lake Worth Beach
All day, facebook.com/MadHatterLounge
Subculture Coffee
11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue #5090, Palm Beach Gardens
9 a.m.–noon, subculturecoffee.com
Check out Compass Community Center — which has a mission to engage, empower and enrich the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people and those impacted by HIV and AIDS — in West Palm Beach (201 N. Dixie Highway), call 561-533-9699 or visit compasslgbtq.com to learn more.