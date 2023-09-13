Dine Out for Life with Compass in Palm Beach County

Dine Out for Life with Compass in Palm Beach County, Photo: Getty Images

Compass Community Center in West Palm Beach is inviting all members of the Palm Beach County community to eat at your favorite restaurants and support people who are living with HIV.

Started in 1991 as a direct response to the HIV/AIDS crisis, which was gripping the nation at that time, Dining Out for Life is a national, annual fundraising event which will be hosted for the first time this year locally by Compass Community Center with generous participation from restaurants across Palm Beach County, with spots in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Lake Worth Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

Participating restaurants commit to donating a portion of their sales during one day — Tuesday, September 19 — directly to Compass. The donated funds then go directly towards helping people who are living with HIV.

And taking part in this event doesn’t require people to do anything but go out to eat! Just choose a participating restaurant on September 19 and enjoy your meal! That’s it!

This year’s participating restaurants include:

Dine Out for Life Participants

Don Ramon

7101 S Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

5–9 p.m., donramonrestaurant.com

Hullabaloo

517 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

5–10 p.m., sub-culture.org/hullabaloo

Kapow Noodle Bar

519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

5–10 p.m., sub-culture.org/kapow-wpb

Howley’s Restaurant

4700 S Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., sub-culture.org/locations/howleys

Kapow Noodle Bar

402 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

5–10 p.m., kapownoodlebar.com/boca-raton-menu

Subculture Coffee

402 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

9 a.m.–noon, subculturecoffee.com

Dada

52 N Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach

5–10 p.m., sub-culture.org/locations/dada

The Mad Hatter

1532 N Dixie Highway, Lake Worth Beach

All day, facebook.com/MadHatterLounge

Subculture Coffee

11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue #5090, Palm Beach Gardens

9 a.m.–noon, subculturecoffee.com

Check out Compass Community Center — which has a mission to engage, empower and enrich the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people and those impacted by HIV and AIDS — in West Palm Beach (201 N. Dixie Highway), call 561-533-9699 or visit compasslgbtq.com to learn more.