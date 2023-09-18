Drew Barrymore Cancels Return of Show in Lieu of Writers Strike

Despite initial plans to the contrary, Drew Barrymore‘s talk show did not return to daytime TV on Monday, September 18.

Last Sunday, September 10, the Sagaponack resident posted on Instagram that production would resume amid the ongoing Writer’s Guild/SAG strike, but that post has since been deleted, and Barrymore posted an apology instead with a message this Sunday, noting that the show would not resume.

In it, she announced, “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Barrymore received praise in response to her change of course from fans, writers and others in the industry.

@wgastrikeunite, a writers strike account, replied, “We’ll see you on the picket lines, Drew.”

Writer Jen Winston, @jenerous, added, “thank you!!!!! setting a great example with this.”

The Instagram post included more than 10,000 comments and more than 239,000 likes, many like the two above.

The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike began on May 2 and continues as Hollywood and television writers seek new accommodations and considerations in the face of streaming media and artificial intelligence.

The entire talk show world, including popular programs like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, among others, has been put on hold indefinitely.