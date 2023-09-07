New Arrest Warrant Issued for Alleged Drew Barrymore Stalker

Chad Michael Busto mugshot, Drew Barrymore, Photo: Patrick McMullan /PMC, patrickmcmullan.com

There is another arrest warrant out for Chad Michael Busto, who is accused of stalking talk show host/actress Drew Barrymore, reports TMZ.

Busto did not report to be fitted for a GPS monitor, which was court ordered, causing a Southampton Town judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest. Busto was released without bail when he was arraigned on August 25, pending his agreement to wear a GPS monitor for 60 days.

Citing social posts, including one that showed him in Flushing Meadows, Queens at the U.S. Open, the Southampton police do not believe Busto is still in their jurisdiction.

Busto initially caused a scene when he approached the stage at Barrymore’s appearance in Manhattan at the 92nd Street Y.

Two days later, he was spotted and then stopped by police in the Hamptons after going door to door in Sagaponack asking for directions to Barrymore’s farmhouse there. The celebrity was not home at the time and police released Busto before learning of his previous behavior.

From there, he was picked up by by East Hampton police, transferred to Southampton police and arrested on a misdemeanor stalking charge.

A 43-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., Busto pleaded not guilty in Southampton Town Justice Court and was ordered to stay away from Barrymore. He has a long list of arrests from around the country which include harassment, criminal trespass and stalking.