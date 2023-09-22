East End Summer Events a Boon to LGBTQ+ Nonprofits, but Support Still Needed

Queerli at the inaugural North Fork Pride Parade in 2023

Summer 2023 saw a record number of big LGBTQ+ events pop up across the Hamptons and North Fork, bringing communities together to celebrate pride and progress. Many of these celebrations were either hosted by a nonprofit serving the queer community or raising funds for one that does, and with Pride Month and the East End high season in the rearview mirror until 2024, these 10 organizations could use our support.

East End LGBTQ+ Nonprofits

Edie Windsor & Thea Spyer Foundation: Continuing the legacy of iconic LGBTQ+ rights activists Edie Windsor and first wife Thea Spyer, this foundation promotes a number of New York charities and projects that serve the community, including the Lesbians Who Teach Tech Edie Windsor Coding Scholarship and the Stony Brook Southampton Edie Windsor Healthcare Center. Through the foundation, Windsor’s second wife, Judith Kasen-Windsor, has also orchestrated the Edie Windsor Heart Project, a tribute fittingly intended as a place for civil marriage ceremonies in Southampton; the Midsummer Bastille Day Tea Dance, a new LGBTQ+ fundraiser at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair; and the continuation of Edie’s Backyard BBQ, a Memorial Day tradition hosted at the home of the late champion for same-sex marriage legalization. ediewindsor.org

Edie Windsor Healthcare Center: The beneficiary of summer events such as Dan’s Papers Out East End Impact Awards, Stony Brook Southampton’s Edie Windsor Healthcare Center specializes in LGBTQ+ healthcare services and the prevention of HIV and Mpox. Medical Director and Family Medicine Physician Dr. Eric Lella and his team provide confidential care regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity/expression, whether their patient requires hormone replacement therapy, immunizations, management of a chronic disease or allergy, mental health counseling, STI treatment, hepatitis testing, osteopathic manipulative treatment or other services. 182 West Montauk Highway, Building B, Suite D, Hampton Bays. 631-287-5990, southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/services/LGBTQ-and-HIV-healthcare

Sun River Health: Also a beneficiary of the 2023 Out East End Impact Awards, Sun River Health emphasizes the affirming care of queer individuals at numerous locations across New York. On the East End, prospective patients have the choice between offices in Greenport, Riverhead, Southampton and Shirley. While LGBTQ+ services vary by location, the full list includes behavioral healthcare, sexual health, HIV treatment, pelvic wellness, support letters for gender-affirming surgeries and other services. 844-400-1975, sunriver.org/services/lgbtqia-health

Hetrick-Martin Institute: The Hetrick-Martin Institute, known in the Hamptons for the annual HMI School’s Out fundraiser, provides free year-round programs and services for LGTBQ+ youth and allies ages 13–24 and family counseling at its New York City location. The Center for LGBTQIA+ Youth Advocacy and Capacity Building of HMI advocates for queer adolescents by influencing policy on local, national and international levels, and also by training those who serve the community. 212-674-2600, hmi.org

nglccNY: The nglccNY is the New York headquarters of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the largest global nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBTQ+ people. The local organization hosts monthly networking mixers, which take place primarily in NYC but include special Long Island dates such as last August’s event at Blu Mar Hamptons. 646-964-5027, nglccny.org

Queerli: A social club turned organization, the Queerli collective has been hosting LGBTQ+ social events since 2021 and strives to cultivate safe spaces for queer Long Islanders through the education of business owners and employees. This summer, the organization hosted the LezVolley and 2GAY, Y2THEY events. 631-553-5400, queerlicollective.weebly.com

God’s Love We Deliver: This nonprofit was created to donate prepared meals to Manhattanites living with AIDS and has evolved to provide meals, nutrition education and counseling to those caring for or living with HIV, cancer and other serious illnesses. While not an exclusively LGBTQ-focused organization, GLWD has participated in WorldPride and has earned the support of influential members of the community, including the Gay Men’s Chorus, David Geffen and husbands David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, who hosted the 2023 Midsummer Night Drinks fundraiser for GLWD at their East Hampton home. 212-294-8100, glwd.org

Hamptons Pride Inc.: Established with the goal of creating a significant historical marker and outdoor social area at the former location of The Swamp, the East End’s longest-running gay bar, Hamptons Pride Inc. had its scope widened when East Hampton Mayor Jerry Larsen tasked its founder, Tom House, with organizing the first-ever Hamptons Pride Parade in 2022. With a third parade scheduled for June 1, 2024, it’s fair to say this event is now an annual Pride Month tradition. Unlike many parades, participation is offered for free, so the nonprofit raises funds through online donations and fundraisers. hamptonspride.org

LGBT Network: Launching the inaugural North Fork Pride parade in June 2023, the LGBT Network continues to grow its roster of East End events, including the Hampton Bays Mingle for older LGBTQ+ adults and the Friday Night Out series for queer teens. The network offers a wide array of services on Long Island, including senior housing, workforce training, advocacy, HIV testing, counseling, crisis intervention and more. 44 Union Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4950, lgbtnetwork.org

North Fork Women: This organization consists of lesbians living in the towns of Riverhead, Southold and Shelter Island who are passionate about health advocacy and education. The group offers healthcare grants, financial assistance, personal support and free membership to lesbians on the North Fork, and it hosts events like the monthly First Friday Friends, softball games and the upcoming Oyster Extravaganza fundraiser at Little Ram in Southold on Saturday, October 14. 631-477-8464, northforkwomen.org