Stars Come Out for East Hampton Library's 19th Annual Author's Night

The East Hampton Library hosted its 19th annual Authors Night fundraiser, organized by Patti Kenner, setting up a grand tent at Herrick Park in East Hampton Village.

This event showcased a lineup of 100 authors spanning various genres. Recognized as the “Premier Literary Event of the Hamptons,” this gathering, one of the largest library-author events of its kind in the United States, raised funds for the East Hampton Library.

Those who bought tickets had access to the Authors Reception, where attendees had dinner with attending authors, purchasing their works and receiving personalized inscriptions.