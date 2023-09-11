Bridgehampton

Ellen Hermanson Foundation Hosts Summer Gala

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 09/11/2023

Amanda Fraser, Brian McDermottRobert Rosenbaum

Kate King, Anne and Michael GombergRobert Rosenbaum

Jean Shafiroff, Victoria Schneps, Assemblywoman Rebecca SeawrightRobert Rosenbaum

Joan MacNaughton, Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright, Julie RatnerRobert Rosenbaum

Gisele JamesRobert Rosenbaum

Dr. Edna Kapenhas, Julie RatnerKurt Leggard

Dr. David Schusterman, Regina MukhtarovaRobert Rosenbaum

Deborah Pirro, Hamilton HogeRobert Rosenbaum

Carlos LamaRobert Rosenbaum

The Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club set the stage for the Ellen Hermanson Foundation Summer Gala, led by Julie Ratner, where guests gathered to honor the contribution of Dr. Edna Kapenhas, Medical Director of The Ellen Hermanson Breast Center, and Victoria Schneps.

The event treated attendees to a night of cocktails, dining and a beach bonfire. The emcee and auctioneer, Alyson Schacherer, raised $87,000 through both the live auction and opportunities to secure direct services.

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation has disbursed over $6 million in grants since its inception to advancing breast cancer care and research.

