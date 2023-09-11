Ellen Hermanson Foundation Hosts Summer Gala
1 minute 09/11/2023
The Bridgehampton Tennis & Surf Club set the stage for the Ellen Hermanson Foundation Summer Gala, led by Julie Ratner, where guests gathered to honor the contribution of Dr. Edna Kapenhas, Medical Director of The Ellen Hermanson Breast Center, and Victoria Schneps.
The event treated attendees to a night of cocktails, dining and a beach bonfire. The emcee and auctioneer, Alyson Schacherer, raised $87,000 through both the live auction and opportunities to secure direct services.
The Ellen Hermanson Foundation has disbursed over $6 million in grants since its inception to advancing breast cancer care and research.