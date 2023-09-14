New Hampton Eats Unites Local Bites Under One Roof in East Hampton

Hampton Eats celebrates its grand opening, Photo: Courtesy of Hampton Eats

A new multi-vendor eatery — not exactly a food court, but close — is uniting some popular local food and coffee options under one roof in East Hampton Village.

Called Hampton Eats, the concept is the brainchild of serial Hamptons food operator Rashid Sulehri and real estate developer Adam Potter.

“[The concept] has been developing in my head for a long time,” said Sulehri, who owns and operates many of the vendors featured in what he billed as a place for local-friendly “one-stop shopping” for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Sulehri said he and Potter “both shared the same idea” to unite popular Hamptons food vendors in one space.

“We spent a lot of money on it, it’s been totally renovated … we waited till all the visitors were gone, all the summer crowd was gone, and then opened on September 6 for the locals,” said Sulehri. “We wanted to do it slow and do it right, and enjoy serving the local community, and by the time next summer arrives, the visitors are welcome and we’ll be ready for them.”

The Hampton Eats space on 74 North Main Street, in the area known as the ‘Gateway to Springs,’ is the former home of Hampton Bagels, and became available after the popular longtime owner Bob Schepps died from COVID in 2021. Potter said they signed a long-term lease with the landlord.

“When Bob passed away a lot of locals were sad about his departure,” said Sulehri, who used to purchase bagels wholesale from Hampton Bagels and counted Schepps as a friend. “In honor of Bob, I had to have bagels and fresh juices.”

Although it’s not a traditional food court, Hampton Eats will be serving seven local foodie favorites under in one space, all of it overseen by Sulehri, who owns and operates featured vendors Villa Italian Specialties (in EH Village), Montauk Bake Shoppe, Beach Bakery & Grand Cafe (in Westhampton Beach), Stuart’s Seafood (in Amagansett), and Paul’s Pizza (in Southampton Village).

Additionally, Hampton Eats will be serving coffee from Hampton Coffee and bagels from Eli’s in NYC.

Sulehri said that you can also expect very soon to find Turkish culinary offerings, too, like kebabs, lamb chops, babaganoush and hummus, as well as specialty baked goods, like baklava, all prepared and ready to eat on-site.

For many locals, Hampton Eats will be a welcome addition to East Hampton Village’s top-heavy food scene. “[East Hampton Village] is void of reasonably priced places to take your family,” said Potter. “But just as importantly, Hampton Eats is brands that people know and like … it’s a great place to grab and go, sit down and eat, it’s easy.”

Sulehri, a Muslim born in Pakistan, is well-noted for owning the only kosher bakery on the East End, Beach Bakery & Grand Cafe, as well as his “special” relationship with Suffolk County’s Jewish community, providing kosher food products to synagogues across Long Island. His company, JAV Food Group, employs more than 150 people, all in the Hamptons.

Potter, meanwhile, is well known in the Hamptons for his affordable housing and waterfront development proposals in Sag Harbor Village. He is also a player on the local food stage as the owner of the newly-renovated Brent’s General Store in Amagansett and the founder of first-year Sag Harbor restaurant Sag Harbor Kitchen.

Hampton Eats is located at 74 North Main Street, East Hampton Village.