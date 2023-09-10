Sag Harbor

4th Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch Supports Victory 4 the Voiceless

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 09/10/2023

Adam Weiss, Kavita ChanneMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

Ally Shapiro, Jordan BilfeldMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

Ana OsorioMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

April Soto, Vanessa Gordon, Samantha HoffmannMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

Carlos Batlle, Santos BraulioMaidson McGaw, Alexander Fischer

Christiaan PadavanMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

Dari Cohan, Ally Shapiro, Katy SussmanMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

Lynnette MarreroMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

Dr. Lee PhilipsMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

Kevin Thomson, Vanessa GordonMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

LeeAnne Locken, Brian Kelly, Kavita Channe, Sean KoskiMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

Meredith O'ConnorMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer

Michael David

Noe Brown, Jack Helfrich

Rana Leibowitz, Camryn Leibowitz

Tanya Grunberg, Jerry Garvin

Vanessa Gordon, Felicia Medina

Hamptons tastemaker Vanessa Gordon hosted the exclusive fourth annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch in support of Victory 4 the Voiceless, a nonprofit dedicated to providing medical care and secure homes for strays animals in need, at the opulent Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor.

This event offered drinks courtesy of Jennifer Lopez’s Delola Spritz and the newly relaunched Advocare. Attendees were treated to pop-up retail therapy.

The soiree featured a gourmet brunch menu. Guests enjoyed interactive stations, indulgent beauty services and exclusive brand experiences. Departing with VIP gift bags and treated to a self-serve frozen yogeurt Buddhaberry truck.

