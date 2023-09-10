4th Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch Supports Victory 4 the Voiceless
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute09/10/2023Share
Adam Weiss, Kavita ChanneMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
Ally Shapiro, Jordan BilfeldMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
Ana OsorioMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
April Soto, Vanessa Gordon, Samantha HoffmannMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
Carlos Batlle, Santos BraulioMaidson McGaw, Alexander Fischer
Christiaan PadavanMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
Dari Cohan, Ally Shapiro, Katy SussmanMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
Lynnette MarreroMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
Dr. Lee PhilipsMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
Kevin Thomson, Vanessa GordonMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
LeeAnne Locken, Brian Kelly, Kavita Channe, Sean KoskiMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
Meredith O'ConnorMadison McGaw, Alexander Fischer
Michael David
Noe Brown, Jack Helfrich
Rana Leibowitz, Camryn Leibowitz
Tanya Grunberg, Jerry Garvin
Vanessa Gordon, Felicia Medina
Hamptons tastemaker Vanessa Gordon hosted the exclusive fourth annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch in support of Victory 4 the Voiceless, a nonprofit dedicated to providing medical care and secure homes for strays animals in need, at the opulent Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor.
This event offered drinks courtesy of Jennifer Lopez’s Delola Spritz and the newly relaunched Advocare. Attendees were treated to pop-up retail therapy.
The soiree featured a gourmet brunch menu. Guests enjoyed interactive stations, indulgent beauty services and exclusive brand experiences. Departing with VIP gift bags and treated to a self-serve frozen yogeurt Buddhaberry truck.
Vetted Hamptons Resources
Hamptons Classified
Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.