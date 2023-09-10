4th Annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch Supports Victory 4 the Voiceless

Adam Weiss, Kavita Channe Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer Ally Shapiro, Jordan Bilfeld Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer Ana Osorio Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer April Soto, Vanessa Gordon, Samantha Hoffmann Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer Carlos Batlle, Santos Braulio Maidson McGaw, Alexander Fischer Christiaan Padavan Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer Dari Cohan, Ally Shapiro, Katy Sussman Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer Lynnette Marrero Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer Dr. Lee Philips Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer Kevin Thomson, Vanessa Gordon Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer LeeAnne Locken, Brian Kelly, Kavita Channe, Sean Koski Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer Meredith O'Connor Madison McGaw, Alexander Fischer Michael David Noe Brown, Jack Helfrich Rana Leibowitz, Camryn Leibowitz Tanya Grunberg, Jerry Garvin Vanessa Gordon, Felicia Medina

Hamptons tastemaker Vanessa Gordon hosted the exclusive fourth annual Hamptons Interactive Brunch in support of Victory 4 the Voiceless, a nonprofit dedicated to providing medical care and secure homes for strays animals in need, at the opulent Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor.

This event offered drinks courtesy of Jennifer Lopez’s Delola Spritz and the newly relaunched Advocare. Attendees were treated to pop-up retail therapy.

The soiree featured a gourmet brunch menu. Guests enjoyed interactive stations, indulgent beauty services and exclusive brand experiences. Departing with VIP gift bags and treated to a self-serve frozen yogeurt Buddhaberry truck.