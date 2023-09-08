Hamptons & North Fork 9/11 2023 Memorial Ceremonies

FIRE CHIEFS SALUTE AT THE EAST HAMPTON 9/11 MEMORIAL IN 2019. PHOTO BYRICHARD LEWIN

Our East End communities will remember and honor the 2,977 souls lost, including 343 firefighters and 77 police, during the 9/11 terror attacks at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and all those aboard Flights 11, 175, 77 and 93 with special ceremonies in the Hamptons and North Fork on Monday, September 11.

For those who can’t make a specific ceremony, the Twin Forks are home to numerous sacred sites with pieces of debris recovered from Ground Zero in New York City, where one can go to pay respects. You can find a complete list of monuments and memorial sites here.

FOUR EAST END 9/11 CEREMONIES

EAST HAMPTON

6 p.m., September 11

The East Hampton Town Chiefs Association will hold their annual ceremony at Hook Mill Green along Pantigo Road. This annual flying of a massive American flag and the solemn gathering of police, fire department and EMT members in dress uniform will help honor and reflect on the people who died that day.

FLANDERS

7 p.m., September 11

Flanders Fire Department is holding a September 11 memorial service at Flanders Firemen’s Memorial Park, 1459 Flanders Road, east of the Big Duck. A monument here stands with a representation of the Twin Towers made from Ground Zero steel and a plaque reading, “We will always remember.”

TOWN OF RIVERHEAD

10 a.m., September 11

A morning prayer ceremony honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks on the World Trade Center will take place at the Riverhead World Trade Center Memorial Park, located at the corner of Riley and Edwards Avenues, in Calverton.

Later, at 6 p.m. that evening, Sound Park Heights Association President Tom O’Haire will host the association’s annual 9/11 vigil, beginning with a candlelight remembrance memorial procession starting at Marine Street (in Reeves Park) and ending at the 9/11 Memorial Park located at Sound Avenue and Park Road. All are invited to attend either or both events, in remembrance of those who perished on one of America’s saddest days.

SOUTHOLD

6 p.m., September 11

The Southold Town Fire Chiefs Council brings the community together for the annual ceremony at Firemen’s Field Memorial in Jean Cochran Park on Peconic Lane, Peconic. A flag will go up and all will gather at the monument to honor the day and those who were lost on 9/11.