Join Celebrity Chef Jeremy Ford for Champagne & Caviar at PGA National Resort

Enjoy Champagne and caviar with chef Jeremy Ford (Public Relations DeepSleep Studio)

Acclaimed chef Jeremy Ford is set to host Champagne & Caviar Dining Event at The Butchers Club in the prestigious PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens next month in support of the Connections School for Autism.

What promises to be a spectacular evening of culinary excellence and a lavish dining experience on Friday, October 20, will feature an exclusive menu that beautifully marries two of the finest indulgences — champagne and caviar. This distinguished gathering aims to raise funds for the Connections School for Autism, which is a non-profit institution dedicated to serving students and adults affected by autism and related disabilities that serve the Palm Beach County community.

A Florida native, Michelin Star recipient, James Beard Award nominee, and Top Chef Season 13 winner, Ford has designed an exclusive menu in which diners will delight their palates with a gastronomic fusion of the finest Bemka Caviar paired with Roederer Champagne.

The sumptuous eight-course tasting menu will begin with a selection of hors d’oeuvres, followed by a magnificent multi-course dinner, a meticulously crafted offer by Chef Ford and Chef Dallas Wynne, along with their talented team — all for $350 per person, with 10% of ticket sales and all proceeds from the auction going directly to Connections School for Autism.

Their expertise and creativity promise to elevate this event into an unforgettable culinary event.

Reservations can be made online at OpenTable. The Butcher’s Club at PGA National Resort is located at 400 Avenue of the Champions in Palm Beach Gardens. Contact PGA National Resort at 800-863-2819, or visit pgaresort.com.