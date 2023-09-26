Julianne Moore Gets Early Oscar Buzz, Shows Off Montauk Home

Julianne Moore in NYC, (Photo: Udo Salters/PMC/PatrickMcMullan.com)

Hours after it was revealed that Montauk resident Julianne Moore will be submitted in the Best Supporting Actress category for the 2024 Academy Awards for her role in May December, the actress was seen carrying a brown paper bag on September 20 as she walked around Manhattan, according to the Daily Mail.

May December is said to be “very loosely” based on the true love story of 34-year-old former school teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, who was arrested in 1997 because of her affair with a student, Vili Fualaau, who was only 12 at the time. Fualaau and Letourneau were married from 2005 to 2019. They had two children together, prior to Letourneau’s death in 2020 from colorectal cancer.

Along with Moore, the film includes costars Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, Corey Michael Smith and Jocelyn Shelfo, among others. The movie’s Oscar-winning director, Todd Haynes, will be receiving an Achievement in Directing Award, as well participate in the A Conversation With… series at the Hamptons International Film Festival next month, running October 5–12.

In other news, Moore recently shared her “Montauk Sanctuary” in a special, September 21 New York Times Style Magazine story offering readers a look inside her and her filmmaker husband Bart Freundlich’s beautiful home on The End.

The natural-looking, 10-acre property is not over-manicured and has a field with tall grass and native flora, but it’s not without its amenities fit for a star of Moore’s caliber — not to mention some accoutrements from some serious art and design heavy hitters inside.

It has an apiary, lovely swimming pool, circular driveway, proximity to the beach and trails amid the tall grass, as well as a fabulously designed residence.