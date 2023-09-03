New Greenport Restaurants & Hotel to Explore This Fall

Greenport Harbor

Long Island’s most historic seaport, the Village of Greenport, was first established more than three centuries ago. What was once a thriving whaling and ship-building community is today a preservation of the momentous history that rests on its shores.

When visitors aren’t taking in that history in the town’s museums and cultural offerings, they also have the opportunity to enjoy its beaches, wineries, fine dining destinations and so much more.

Here is a selection of a few of the most recent and exciting restaurants, and one hotel, to open in the area for all to visit.

New Restaurants in Greenport

ZErdem

This Mediterranean restaurant opened in spring 2023. From freshly baked bread, to sizzling grilled meats, ZErdem hopes to make visitors feel like they are dining on the beautiful shores of the Mediterranean as they take in the culture’s most special culinary traditions. 314 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6540

Café 75

This stylish restaurant is your new go-to dining destination. Its innovative menu presents diners with a taste of everything they may be in the mood for, whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner. 441 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-4000

Skipper’s II

After being closed since 2016, Skipper’s has been brought back as Skipper’s II. The beloved Greenport restaurant offers a diverse menu that fits its theme as an all-American pub/restaurant. 4545 NY-25, Greenport. 631-477-6189

ZEY Hotel

ZEY Hotel is a new chic hotel in the heart of Greenport that offers guests lavishly designed rooms, delightful tea and work areas, along with a beautifully curated art gallery space. 207 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2777, zeyhotel.com