Bruno LoGreco Brings The Biscotti Company Delights to Rose Soiree 2024

Bruno LoGreco of The Biscotti Company

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

The Biscotti Company owner & head baker Bruno LoGreco is bringing his incredible range of biscotti to this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

A Chat with Bruno LoGreco of The Biscotti Company

How did you get into this line of work?

Back in 2014, I made the move from Toronto, Canada to New York City. At the time, I was thriving as a life coach and mentor in Toronto, appearing on reality TV and commercials, and giving motivational talks. However, after relocating, my coaching practice gradually dwindled over the next five years. Facing this challenge, I drew upon my experience teaching others how to start businesses and decided it was time to take my own advice. In 2019, I attended a Food Business Boot Camp in New Jersey, a pivotal two-day event that ignited my passion for entrepreneurship in the food industry. By the end of the boot camp, I was inspired and determined to embark on a new path. On January 1, 2020, I took the leap and filed for the articles of incorporation for what would become The Biscotti Company.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Growing up, some of my fondest memories were baking with my grandmother during the holidays. The aromas, the warmth of the kitchen and the joy of creating together left an indelible mark on me. Often, it’s these cherished moments that spark my creativity. Sometimes, a memory of a particular pastry or cookie my grandmother made will resurface, and I find myself inspired to recreate it in biscotti form, such as our Fig Walnut & Chocolate Biscotti. It’s a way for me to pay homage to those memories and share them with others.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Beyond the prominent plant-based trend, we’re noticing a surge in the popularity of nuts, peaches and lavender. Nuts are quickly gaining traction as a versatile and nutritious ingredient, offering both flavor and texture to various dishes, including biscotti. The resurgence of peaches brings a delightful sweetness and nostalgia to the forefront, making them an excellent addition to biscotti recipes.

What is your comfort food and why?

Without a doubt, it’s anything carb-rich. I’ve come to embrace my carbolic tendencies, finding solace in dishes like lasagna, pizza, sourdough bread and, of course, biscotti.

What is your favorite dish?

Hands down, it’s pizza! I could eat it every day without ever growing tired of it. There’s just something about that perfect combination of dough, sauce, cheese and toppings that speaks to my soul.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

At the event we’re thrilled to offer a tantalizing array of our signature biscotti flavors, each carefully crafted to delight the senses:

Classic Almond: Our Classic Almond Biscotti is a timeless indulgence, featuring whole roasted almonds, deep almond flavor and a subtle hint of amaretto complemented by delicate tones of apricot.

Chocolate Almond: Indulge your chocolate cravings with our Chocolate Almond Biscotti. This decadent treat is loaded with Belgian chocolate chunks and whole roasted almonds, elevated with a touch of sea salt for the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Cranberry Pistachio: For a burst of flavor, try our Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti. Tart-semisweet cranberries, whole roasted pistachios and zesty orange zest come together in this delightful creation. It’s a harmonious blend of sweet and tangy that’s sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Double Chocolate: Last, but certainly not least, our fan-favorite Double Chocolate Biscotti is a true indulgence. Featuring rich black cocoa, decadent Belgian chocolate chunks, a splash of cold brew coffee and a hint of sea salt, it’s reminiscent of a fudge brownie with a touch of nostalgia that we’ll leave to your imagination. It’s a must-try for any chocolate enthusiast.

Each of these biscotti varieties is a testament to our commitment to quality ingredients and artisanal craftsmanship. We’re excited to share these delectable treats with you and your guests at the event!

The Biscotti Company is located at 4603 Middle Country Road, Calverton. Call 800-977-8390, or visit thebiscotticompany.com.