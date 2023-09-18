Recipe: Try Making Duryea's Grilled Lobster and Linguini

The grilled lobster and linguini at Duryea’s Orient Point

With heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs, garlic, lemon pepper crumbs and house lobster EVOO, Chef Philippe Corbet’s grilled lobster and linguini is a certified classic at Duryea’s Orient Point. Try it yourself with the following recipe.

Duryea’s Grilled Lobster and Linguini

Lobster Butter:

1. Put 4 lb clarified butter and 1 lb lobster meat together, then cook in a Bain Marie using the joule at 167° F for 4 hours.

2. Reserve the meat (to use in the pasta or mix in lobster salad).

3. Reserve the lobster butter.

Tomato Confite & Linguini:

1. Get the Baby Red Pomo Confite from Sogno Toscano. If unavailable, another can of confite of whole tomatoes will work.

2. We recommend the Sogno Toscano linguini, but other fine quality linguini will work as well.

3. Cook the linguini al dente.

Final Directions & Plating:

1. Add lobster butter and fresh chopped garlic on a pan, cook with no color, add the chopped tomato confite, add the pasta, some fresh herbs, and fresh cherry tomato.

2. Grill a 2 lb. lobster, separate the tail meat, chopped, and add on top of the pasta, place the head and cloth (pre-cracked).

3. Finish with micro basil, lemon oil and grilled lemon.

For more dishes from Duryea’s Orient Point, visit them on the North Fork before they close for the season on September 24. Visit duryeas.com/pages/duryeas-orient-point for more info.