New Orient Dining Experiences Duryea’s & Houseman Open for Business

Duryea’s Lobster Deck in Montauk, known for its spectacular sunsets and lobster rolls, has opened up a second shop on the North Fork.

Duryea’s Orient Point will open on Friday, June 26, at the former Orient by the Sea space. Managing partner Steven Jauffrineau will oversee operations, while executive chef Philippe Corbet is the culinary director.

A Mediterranean influence will be prevalent in the menu. Alongside signature dishes like the lobster cobb salad and tuna tartare and fresh crudité, there will be an extensive raw bar that highlights East End seafood from the surrounding waters. There is also a commitment to North Fork products on the menu.

Larger seafood platters are a menu highlight. The Oyster Paradise Tower includes four different local oysters and the Orient Tower includes oysters, snow crab claws, jumbo shrimp, little neck clams and tuna tartare.

Shareable starters include a lightly fried veggie basket with tzatziki and Halloumi cheese, as well as a selection of Mediterranean spreads including hummus, green tahini, salted-cod tarama, Greek olives and grilled flat bread.

There are also shared mains for two or more people including 2lb lobsters, Farm-to-Table vegetable kabobs, grilled lobster pasta, mussels mariniere, grilled branzino, lemon pepper organic chicken and a 20 oz NY strip.

A kid’s menu includes items like grilled cheese, chicken fingers, buttered pasta and cheeseburger and fries for the little ones.

The 3,000-square-foot space, which boasts beautiful water views, offers indoor and outdoor seating and there is a full bar and a lounge area. A Mediterranean design is present with neutral colors accented with shades of blue. The eatery features a casual rustic style—natural wood tables paired with bamboo seating overlooking Gardiner’s Bay.

Duryea’s Orient Point will also offer several transient boat slips at the marina accommodating up to 75-foot vessels. The restaurant will be open from noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.

Houseman at Home

Another dining treat for those close to Orient this summer is Houseman at Home. The Greenwich Street eatery in lower Manhattan, helmed by chef Ned Baldwin, is offering simple kits of favorite Houseman meals that are easy to assemble in your own kitchen.

Each week you can order a kit online, available for pickup in Orient Village or delivery on Shelter Island on Fridays. This Friday’s sold out kit includes Houseman’s shrimp roll with dressed eggs and salads. The kit, offered for $90, feeds four. Check the website for next week’s offering.