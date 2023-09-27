Loxahatchee Group of the Sierra Club Florida Hosts Thanks & Giving Celebration

Paul Owens, President of 1000 Friends of Florida

The Loxahatchee Group of the Sierra Club Florida Chapter is inviting friends and supporters to a special Thanks & Giving Celebration on Saturday, November 11 (Veterans Day) at The Community Foundation of Palm Beach & Martin Counties, located near downtown West Palm Beach at 700 South Dixie Highway.

A highlight of the 6–10 p.m. fundraiser will be the presentation of the prestigious 2023 Environmental Champion Award to Paul Owens, President of 1000 Friends of Florida, the state’s leading not-for-profit smart growth advocacy organization known for building better communities and saving special places.

Owens is also the highly respected and widely read Opinion Editor of the Orlando Sentinel.

The local Sierra Club’s Thanks & Giving Celebration will also include hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, live music by Jamie Rasso, and a hot-hot-hot silent auction offering vacations, art, outings and adventures, sporting goods, hotel and restaurant certificates, and more.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Inspiring Connections Outdoors, the Elaine Usherson Scholarship Program, and the Loxahatchee Group’s conservation efforts.

“We are inviting anyone interested in our organization or mission to join us for this fun and eco-friendly event,” says Drew Martin, Conservation Chair of the Sierra Club Loxahatchee Group. “Tickets are only $50 per person — or $450 for a table of 10 — if purchased by the end of October. On November 1, individual tickets will increase to $65, so I encourage everyone to buy early and take advantage of this early bird discount.”

Tickets to the Thanks & Giving Celebration are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com/e/thanks-and-giving-celebration-tickets-697098880517?aff=oddtdtcreator

For more information, visit sierraclub.org/florida/loxahatchee