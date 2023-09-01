Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End Labor Day Week, September 2–7, 2023

If your little ones can build a better sand castle than this, they may just have a chance in the annual Sandcastle Contest.

Get out and about with your kids for a Labor Day week full of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons & North Fork, September 2–7, 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Saturday Camp at the Green School

Saturday, September 2, 9 a.m.

Take your little explorer, ages 3–10, over to the Green School for a half-day or full-day camp that includes animal feeding, art projects and free play. You’ll need to pack a nut-free snack.

287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Parachute Play

Saturday, September 2, 10:30 p.m.

Bring your little tot, ages 2–4, to the Riverhead Free Library, where they’ll enjoy an afternoon of singing, dancing and games around a parachute.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverhead.librarycalendar.com

Coopers Beach Sandcastle Contest

Saturday, September 2, noon

If your little ones love to play in the sand, bring them to Coopers Beach, where there will be sandcastle contests and a special children’s category. Prizes will be provided by generous Southampton Village merchants.

268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/DocumentCenter/View/1600/Coopers-Beach-Sandcastle-Contest-Saturday-922023

Exploration Garden

Sunday, September 3, 9:30 a.m.

Your little farmer can enjoy an open house-style play hour at Amber Waves Farm with digging, an invention station, plants to water, chickens to feed and farm trucks. Registration is not required.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Doodle Day!

Sunday, September 3, 3 p.m.

Celebrate National Doodle Day at the Quogue Library, where your little artist can create their own doodle to take home or display in the Doodle Gallery.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quogue.librarycalendar.com

Puppy Yoga

Thursday, September 7, 5:30 p.m.

Your teen can join the East Hampton Library for a special event with the Pit of Our Soul Rescue: yoga with puppies! Register ahead of time; mats will be provided.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Your kiddos will love Hyperbowing, a mix of software, electronics, lights and sensors. There’s also an arcade and plenty to munch on.

96 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-998-4565, theallstar.com

Amagansett Beach & Bicycle Company

If your little adventurer is looking for a fun day out on the East End, take them to this local favorite for full-day and half-day rentals of road bikes, hybrids, cruisers and kids’ bikes. Kayaks, surfboards and boogie boards are also available for rent.

1 Cross Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-6325, amagansettbeachco.com

Harbes Farm

Your kiddos can meet animals like chickens, pigs and bunnies every day of the week at Harbes Family Farm. In addition, there are Jumbo Jumpers, Goat Mountain Slides, a playground, a Sports Zone and a market with all of your favorite homegrown treats.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Farm Country Kitchen

If your kiddos are hungry after a fun day of exploring the East End, enjoy a delicious meal at Farm Country Kitchen, where you’ll enjoy picnic table-style seating with lovely views of the Peconic River.

513 W. Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-6311, farmcountrykitchenli.com

Main Beach

This pristine beach in East Hampton gets high marks from parents because of its great lifeguards, bathrooms and concession stand. Non-residents will need to purchase a parking pass, or you can park in town and take the free shuttle.

101 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. 631-324-0074, easthamptonvillage.org/departments/village-beaches

Montauk Lighthouse

Take in some stunning views from the Montauk Lighthouse with your little ones. It is open from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. every day. There’s also a fine gift shop for finding a souvenir to bring home.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org/montauk-point-lighthouse

Patty’s Berries and Bunches

Bring your kiddos over to Patty’s to pick fresh fruit, veggies and flowers. There’s also a market where you can purchase homemade goodies.

410 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-655-7996, pattysberriesandbunches.org

Puff N’ Putt

Don’t miss a gorgeous Labor Day weekend outdoors with this seasonal family favorite. You’ll enjoy mini-golf, paddleboards, canoes and paddle boats, as well as an arcade located inside.

659 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-4473, puffandputt.business.site/#summary

Sip’n Soda

Your kiddos will love this ’50s diner-style eatery with classics like pancakes, burgers and chicken tenders. And don’t forget the homemade ice cream and old-school treats like malteds, ice cream sodas and egg creams.

40 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com

Whale’s Tale

Get out and about for the day at Shelter Island, where you’ll enjoy mini-golf, ice cream and treats.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

