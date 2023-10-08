2023 East End Apple Picking Guide

It’s apple picking season at these nine East End farms.

Nothing signals the beginning of Fall on the East End quite like apple picking. Celebrate the harvest at our local farms and orchards that each year bring us this perennial family favorite activity. Here’s a comprehensive guide to where to fill your baskets with apple bounty across the Hamptons and the North Fork.

Hank’s Pumpkintown

The Pumpkintown apple orchard is back for the fall season. Pick a wide variety of apples, and have fun in a trio of corn mazes, among other family friendly activities. Get weekly updates on which apples types are available for picking. Apple picking hours are Saturday and Sunday and special weekends from 9:30-5:30 pm.

240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-726-4667, hankspumpkintown.com

Harbes Family Farm and Orchard

The annual apple picking experience is available is Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10am-5pm and weekends & holidays 9am-6pm (closed Tuesday). There’s also a corn maze, pumpkin picking, pony rides, live music and more.

5698 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-369-1111, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Lewin Farms

Enjoy locally grown fresh apples from September through October, open every day except Tuesday. Customers can call to find out about U-Pick date availability each day till 4 p.m.

812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Milk Pail Farm

The U-pick at the Milk Pail Farm will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5:30 pm through October. Offering more than 20 apple varieties for picking. Five-pound bags are $14 cash for one person and 20-pound bags are $49 for six people.

50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill, milk-pail.com

Seven Ponds Orchard

The orchard is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for U-Pick apples and berries. The farmers market also offers freshly baked goods for sale, plus a corn maze and more. More information about U-Pick dates can be found on its Facebook page.

65 Seven Ponds Road, Water Mill. 631-726-8015, facebook.com/pages/category/Farmers-Market/Seven-Ponds-Orchard

Wickham’s Fruit Farm

Apple picking will be available throughout October, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sundays. The farm recommends calling ahead in the morning to confirm whether or not U-Pick will be open.

28700 Main Road, Cutchogue, 631-734-6441, wickhamsfruitfarm.com

Windy Acres Farm

Kids ages 2 and under enter free. The orchard has miniature trees, perfect for children, as well as a kids play area, corn maze, hayrides, and more. During apple picking season, it’s open for U-pick from 10am-4:30pm. Check out their Facebook page for each week’s fruit options and weather-related closures.

3810 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-727-4554, facebook.com/WindyAcresFarm

Woodside Orchards

Woodside Orchards is open for apple picking mid-September through Columbus Day weekend. The Aquebogue location is open for apple picking from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Peck bags are sold for $20. Cookies, and doughnuts are available.

729 Main Road, Aquebogue, 631-722-5770, woodsideorchards.com