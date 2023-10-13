2023 Hamptons Halloween Guide (for Adults): Dance & Party for the Spookiest Season

Enjoy grown up Halloween fun in the Hamptons

Paging all ghouls, goblins and cosplayers-about-town! If you’re in search of adult ways to celebrate Halloween all month long in the Hamptons, we’ve got you covered — in cobwebs! But really, there are plenty of opportunities locally this month to channel your dark side, dabble in some witchery, or polish up your Dorothy shoes.

Building anticipation toward Halloween is the best part — and this year the coming weeks are a bubbling cauldron of costume bashes, parades, and other assorted ghoulish celebrations to keep you scared straight till the calendar turns November. The one thing more frightening than attending these Halloween shindigs would be to miss out on them!

Hamptons Halloween Fun for Adults

Little Lucy’s 22nd Annual Halloween Pet Parade Festival October 28 from 1–4 p.m. in Agawam Park, Southampton.

Produced by Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique. There will be costume awards, raffle prizes, food, a live band, dogs for adoption, & much more! $20.00 per dog registration fee.

Halloween Party w/ Hello Brooklyn Oct 28 at 10pm at The Stephen Talkhouse, Amagansett

Celebrate Halloween at Solé East & The Backyard Restaurant October 28 at 8 p.m., Free

Monster Smash: A Costumed Dance Party! October 28 from 6–9 p.m. at the Church, Sag Harbor.

This year’s theme: The Sporting Life!

Candlelight concerts at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages October 27 from 6:30–10 p.m.

Bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Long Island. Discover the music of Halloween Classics under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Halloween Silent Disco October 28, 7–11 p.m., at Southampton Arts Center, Southampton

Dance with headphones on!

Friday the 27th at the Clubhouse Hamptons October 27, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., The Clubhouse Hamptons, East Hampton

DJs, a costume contest, and a special surprise performance.

East End Thrives Halloween Party October 27 from 6–8 p.m. in Westhampton Beach