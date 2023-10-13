2023 Hamptons Halloween Kids Guide: Festive Seasonal Fun for Young Ones
Make Halloween magical all October long with Hamptons parades, parties and events to attend with your kids.
Halloween 2023 Kids Events in the Hamptons
October 31 from 1:30–3:30 p.m.
The Sag Harbor Pumpkin Trail is a tradition that locals and visitors alike have come to love. Come dressed in your costume, enjoy the crisp fall air, and get the candy!
Sag Harbor Ragamuffin Parade
October 29 at 1 p.m. on Main Street, Sag Harbor
The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce organizes this annual parade for families to walk through town, display their costumes, and have some wholesome Halloween fun. Games, activities, music – the Ragamuffin Parade is a local favorite and a great way for the community to come together for the holiday. Pets are encouraged!
Ghost Hunting at the Rogers Mansion
October 21 from 7:30–10 p.m., $40 per person
Ever want to be a ghost hunter? Join paranormal investigators exploring the 1843 Rogers Mansion. You will get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, and listen to spooky ghost stories.
LVIS Halloween Decorating
October 28 from 2–4 p.m. on the LVIS Grounds at 95 Main Street, East Hampton
LVIS gets in the spirit with decorating activities for the spooky occasion. Treats will be distributed, and library members take turns at storytelling. Children should come in costume. Includes Halloween crafting, Guess How Many Candy Corns, Halloween music, Halloween BINGO, goodie bags and Halloween story time.
Halloween Fest/Coffin Races in Downtown Riverhead
October 21 at 2 p.m at Griffing Avenue between Court Street and Second Street
Coffins fly down Griffing Avenue to kick off downtown Riverhead’s annual Halloween Fest. Hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District. Crowds line the street to cheer on Ghoulies (5-12 years) and Zombies (12+) as they race their custom “coffins” and compete for cash prizes. Trick or Treat along Main Street from 5–6 p.m. and then enjoy the parade.
Halloween Bash 2023 at CMEE
October 28 from 10–11 a.m. at Children’s Museum of the East End
Unfurl those capes, shine your tiara, and break out the facepaint…it’s time for the Children’s Museum’s annual Halloween Bash! Families with children 0-8 are invited to join us for a fun-filled evening of ghoulish games, trick or treating, creepy crafts, and more! We traditionally sell out so sign up early!
Quogue Library’s Children’s Room Costume Party
October 31 at the Quogue Library
Drop in to the library with your Halloween costume on and receive two extra raffle tickets toward an amazing Halloween prize basket.
Little Lucy’s 22nd Annual Halloween Pet Parade Festival
October 28 from 1–4 p.m. at Agawam Park in Southampton
Produced by Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique. There will be costume awards, raffle prizes, food, a live band, dogs for adoption, & much more. $20 per dog registration fee.
Elm Street Trick or Treating
Date/Time TBD, Elm Street, Southampton
Elm Street in Southampton closes down and turns into one of the most popular trick-or-treat destinations in the Hamptons.
Cooper Lane Trick or Treating,
Date/Time TBDCooper Lane, East Hampton
Each year, Cooper Lane in East Hampton closes down for trick-or-treaters. The neighborhood is decorated with ghostly decor and the residents wear costumes to enhance the spooky vibes.
Halloween Silent Disco
October 28, 7–11 p.m., $25; $20 SAC Member; $5 for ages 12 and younger
Spooky Spider Crafts
October 27, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at The Hampton Library in Bridgehampton (for ages 5 to 7)
Spooky Scary Skeletons
October 18 at East Hampton Library
Trunk or Treat at Westhampton Library
October 21 from 1–3 p.m. for ages 2-12 at the Westhampton Free Library.
Family Movie Matinee: Hocus Pocus 2
October 22 from noon-2 p.m. at the Quogue Library.