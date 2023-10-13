The Sag Harbor Pumpkin Trail is a tradition that locals and visitors alike have come to love. Come dressed in your costume, enjoy the crisp fall air, and get the candy!

Make Halloween magical all October long with Hamptons parades, parties and events to attend with your kids.

The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce organizes this annual parade for families to walk through town, display their costumes, and have some wholesome Halloween fun. Games, activities, music – the Ragamuffin Parade is a local favorite and a great way for the community to come together for the holiday. Pets are encouraged!

Ghost Hunting at the Rogers Mansion

October 21 from 7:30–10 p.m., $40 per person

Ever want to be a ghost hunter? Join paranormal investigators exploring the 1843 Rogers Mansion. You will get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, and listen to spooky ghost stories.

LVIS Halloween Decorating

October 28 from 2–4 p.m. on the LVIS Grounds at 95 Main Street, East Hampton

LVIS gets in the spirit with decorating activities for the spooky occasion. Treats will be distributed, and library members take turns at storytelling. Children should come in costume. Includes Halloween crafting, Guess How Many Candy Corns, Halloween music, Halloween BINGO, goodie bags and Halloween story time.

Halloween Fest/Coffin Races in Downtown Riverhead

October 21 at 2 p.m at Griffing Avenue between Court Street and Second Street

Coffins fly down Griffing Avenue to kick off downtown Riverhead’s annual Halloween Fest. Hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District. Crowds line the street to cheer on Ghoulies (5-12 years) and Zombies (12+) as they race their custom “coffins” and compete for cash prizes. Trick or Treat along Main Street from 5–6 p.m. and then enjoy the parade.

Halloween Bash 2023 at CMEE

October 28 from 10–11 a.m. at Children’s Museum of the East End

Unfurl those capes, shine your tiara, and break out the facepaint…it’s time for the Children’s Museum’s annual Halloween Bash! Families with children 0-8 are invited to join us for a fun-filled evening of ghoulish games, trick or treating, creepy crafts, and more! We traditionally sell out so sign up early!

Quogue Library’s Children’s Room Costume Party

October 31 at the Quogue Library

Drop in to the library with your Halloween costume on and receive two extra raffle tickets toward an amazing Halloween prize basket.