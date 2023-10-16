2023 North Fork Halloween Guide (for Adults): Parties, Haunts & More

Party for Halloween on the North Fork (Getty Images)

We know you’re thinking about Halloween 2023, so prepare to have a fright with this handy guide to where to play, pretend, and party like a spirit in the night across the North Fork.

North Fork Halloween Fun for Adults

Darkside Haunted House, 14,000 square feet of pure horror and more than 30 incredibly detailed scenes, Friday–Sunday all October; Fridays 7 p.m.–midnight, Saturdays 6 p.m.–midnight, Sundays 6–10:30 p.m., Wading River

Haunted Hollow at the Baiting Hollow Scout Scout Camp, including a haunted trail and haunted house, Friday, October 20, Saturday, October 21, Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 from 7–11 p.m.

Coffin Races at Downtown Riverhead’s Halloween Fest, Saturday, October 21 starting at 2 p.m. with a trick or treating and parade to follow, Riverhead

Jamesport Farm Brewery Halloween Party, 21+ Event, Friday, October 27 from 7–10 p.m., Riverhead

Howl-o-ween Pup Costume Parade at Lenz Winery, Saturday, October 28 from 1–3 p.m., Peconic

Lodge 1742 Halloween Party, Saturday, October 28 from 6:30–10:30 p.m., Riverhead

Halloween Party at Greenport Harbor Brewery, Saturday, October 28 from 7–11 p.m., Peconic

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Suffolk, Saturday, October 28 from 8–10 p.m., Riverhead

Sound View Halloween Party, Saturday, October 28 9 p.m.–4 a.m., Greenport

Halloween Costume Part at Claudio’s, Saturday, October 28, 9 p.m.–1 a.m., Greenport

Hallo-Wine Sparkling Pointe & Disset Chocolate Pairing, Sunday, October 29 at 11 a.m., Southold