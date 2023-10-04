4 Things to Do at The Pridwin Hotel, Shelter Island

Fall at the Pridwin Hotel

The historic Pridwin Hotel is new again and for the first time keeping its doors open year-round, offering a unique combination of cozy nostalgia and upscale serenity overlooking the beach on picture-perfect Shelter Island. The hotel’s main house features 33 rooms, a terrace, private and public gathering spaces, roaring fireplaces, and a revamped dining program. There are also 16 private cottages and a private pool across its 10-acre property overlooking Crescent Beach.

If you’re thinking about a staycation, guesting at the Pridwin is the perfect way to fall in love with Shelter Island, doubtless one of the East End’s most charming destinations. Arrive at the hotel by ferry, train or the private Pridwin Hotel boat “Fred’s Folly” and escape to your room or cottage with water views from private decks and cozy living room fireplaces. Here are four more things to do to make your stay at the Pridwin this fall a memorable one. 4 Things to Do at The Pridwin Hotel Sip Seasonal Cocktails on the Grand Front Porch

Originally built in 1927, relax on the porch in an Adirondack chair and let the staff build you a custom fire in one of their classic fire pits while you take in a spectacular fall sunset, and delicious cocktail, wrapped up in a cozy blanket.

Have a Wellness Reset

You’re worth it, so take some time for yourself in one of The Pridwin Spa’s three treatment rooms, all overlooking Cresent Beach. Healthy indulgences include a full menu of day spa treatments, facials and massages as well as steam room, dry sauna and fitness center.

Explore “The Rock” by Bike

Take one of the famous olive green Pridwin Hotel bikes to explore the beauty of Shelter Island, with stops at the Shelter Island Historical Society and any one of the many guided trails through the Mashomack Nature Preserve.

Play Detective For the Weekend

Book a room for the first Pridwin Murder Mystery weekend, October 20–22, and watch the mystery unfold with three days filled with riddles, clues and a whodunit that will keep you guessing until the very end. From costumes and storylines to humor and problem solving, the weekend will be sure to entertain and surprise guests.

The Pridwin Hotel is located at 81 Shore Road, Shelter Island. Visit caperesorts.com/pridwin for more info.