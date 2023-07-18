Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

“Tomato Girl Summer” now comes shaken and stirred on Shelter Island!

The viral meme that’s become a TikTok category all itself is inspired by the carefree, coastal-European lifestyle, and is the basis of a new cocktail at The Terrace Bar at The Pridwin on Shelter Island.

The little paradise tucked between the Hamptons and the North Fork is only accessible by ferry, and has lately been drawing comparisons to chic summer playgrounds like Provence and Positano.

The Terrace’s savory ode to the movement — called the “Not Your Everyday Caprese” — is made with (you guessed it) vine-ripe tomatoes, as well as fresh garden basil, sherry vinegar, gin, lemon, and Demerara syrup. It’s served on ice with a couple dashes of bitters.

Newly renovated a few summers ago and under new ownership, The Pridwin is the perfect setting to indulge in this decidedly on-trend cocktail (move over, Barbie!) The historic Shelter Island waterfront hotel boasts refreshed seaside dining and superb guest accommodations ranging from cottages with fireplaces and private decks to corner rooms with waterfront views of sun-drenched Shelter Island Sound.

For those who want to live out their tomato girl fantasies, but with no trip to the Mediterranean in your plans (it’s very hot there right now, so staying put may be for the best!), this tomato-based cocktail might be your chance to unleash the inner tomato girl in your life. Hopefully there’s a pleasant breeze, a chic seaside ambiance, and a platter of gorgeous antipasti awaiting you.

While the trend is all about the breezy lifestyle inspired by casual Euro-style strolls through the farmers market, the exact origins of the “Tomato Girl Summer” internet movement aren’t quite clear. Yet the theme has cropped up in everything from fashion to food to wellness. We think it feels more like simply living the Italian seaside lifestyle year-round, and Amen to a movement that makes room for some flashy fruit-shaped fashion prints.

Similar versions of the tomato-based tipple have been on cocktail menus at city hotspots like Jac’s on Bond and Swan Room at Nine Orchard, but this is its first iteration on the East End. The recipe was created by The Terrace bar manager Gillian Georges.

“Not Your Everyday Caprese” Cocktail

Created by The Terrace Bar Manager, Gillian Georges

Ingredients

Muddled ripe summer tomatoes, roughly chopped

Muddled fresh garden basil

2oz London Dry Gin

.5oz lemon

.5oz Demerara syrup

.25oz Sherry vinegar

Preparation

Add to cocktail shaker; shake vigorously with large ice cube

Add 2 dashes of angostura bitters

Serve in a Collins glass, topped with a splash of soda

Garnish: Muddled basil and fresh cherry tomato, Sherry vinegar

Enjoy!

The Pridwin is located at 81 Shore Road on Shelter Island. Call 631-749-0476 or visit caperesorts.com/pridwin.