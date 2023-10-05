Heroines of Abstract Expressionism Honored at Southampton Arts Center

Lee Krasner’s “Offbeat” (1956, oil on canvas), Courtesy SAC

The Southampton Arts Center (SAC) is set to open its newest exhibition to the public. Heroines of the Abstract Expressionist Era opens on October 7 and showcases more than 100 pieces from 31 female artists.

The collection was produced by curators Rick Friedman and Cindy Lou Wakefield, who have collected women’s art from the Abstract Expressionist era for more than 17 years. From paintings and sculptures to works on paper, the exhibit will offer various ways of celebrating the unique nature of art from the time.

Abstract Expressionism saw its beginnings as an American style of art and expressed ideas related to nature, human spirit, and the mind. While it grew in New York City, many artists moved to the Hamptons, providing the exhibit with ties to the local community.

“Over the past half-century, many of the artists in this show, pioneers of the AbEx movement, proudly exhibited their work in this historic SAC building during their illustrious careers,” Friedman said. “So this is sort of a homecoming show for them.”

While Abstract Expressionist is a signature for iconic artists such as Jackson Pollock, Hans Hofmann and Mark Rothko, various women also developed unique styles in the era. The gallery will feature over 60 years of artists from the era, including painters Mary Abbott and Perle Fine, and sculptors Louise Nevelson and Louise Bourgeois.

Other female artists will also be featured for their impact in the development of art in New York, but their works displayed are not strictly bound to Abstract Expressionism. Names in this category include Hedda Sterne, Jane Freilicher and Jane Wilson.The event concludes the SAC’s 10th anniversary season, and officials are proud of how this exhibit will celebrate the milestone.

“I am truly delighted that this last exhibition celebrating our 10th anniversary will feature a major exhibition of art created by legendary woman artists from the Abstract Expressionist movement, a period in art forever linked to the East End,” SAC Executive Director Christina Strassfield said.

Both Strassfield and Friedman are also excited to revisit the style with various generations.

“This fall 2023 show provides guests with a rediscovery of the breakthrough and innovative mid-century art movement, considered by many as America’s most significant art movement of the 20th century,” Friedman said. “It also provides a new generation of viewers an opportunity to discover these influential artists, many of whom lived and worked locally.”

The exhibit will run until December 17 and feature various public events. SAC will host an opening reception on October 14 from 5–7 p.m., followed by events featuring those who put the exhibition together in the coming weeks.

The curators will host a public talk on October 29, one of the gallery’s featured artists, Audrey Flack, will visit for a film and talk on November 11, and the museum will host a viewing of the film Pollock on November 25. All events begin at 2 p.m.

The gallery is open Friday through Sunday from noon–5 p.m. and is free to the public. For more information on the exhibition or SAC, visit southamptonartscenter.org or call 631-283-0967.