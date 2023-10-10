Eat, Drink, Market with Chris Kar of The Dimon Estate in Jamesport

Chris Kar of The Dimon Estate weaves North Fork history into his new fall menu.

Chris Kar is weaving the dramatic, sea-faring tale of The Dimon Estate into his fall menu at the fabled Jamesport property.

Kar, executive chef and owner of the dining spot formerly known as the Jamesport Manor Inn, is responsible for reviving the enthralling, early-American story of the Dimon family, whose roots on the property date back to the Revolutionary War and whose future generations would go on to write dense chapters set in 19th century New York City, Hong Kong, and also Peru.

The latter now takes center stage on a new seasonal menu that consists partly of dishes that reflect the rich cultural heritage of John F. Dimon’s Peruvian-born wife, Rosalie.

“Essentially, what I’m doing [with the new menu] is telling the last part of the Dimon story, which is John F. Dimon and the meeting of his wife Rosalie, and how they met in Peru and had their children there,” said Kar. “John brought them back to Jamesport and bought the family property and built the mansion over the family farmhouse that was here for over 150 years.”

To cast a spotlight on Rosalie’s unique role in the story, Kar is using produce that grows natively in Peru.

“They’re also great items to highlight during the fall season — peppers, corn, squash, potatoes, all of those things.” He said his particular favorite on the ‘Rosalie’ side of the menu was the chili-lime marinated chicken, but we’ve got our eye on the ancho-coffee rubbed rib-eye with charred poblano grits.

Kar grew the chili and poblano peppers, along with heirloom tomatoes, in the largest of The Dimon Estate’s several picturesque gardens.

“This summer was the most into farming I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Kar said of the successful harvest. “And I think I’ll keep doing it, keep learning from my mistakes.”

The Peruvian-influenced cuisine is only half of Kar’s fall menu. The other half — reflecting husband John’s heritage — is full of takes on American classics, like braised short ribs and an herb-and-panko encrusted fluke.

“It’s just everything you want on a cool fall night,” said Kar. “We want to be the spot where it’s a cold night and you come out and sit in front of our three fireplaces.”

A native of Mattituck, Kar is tuned into the North Fork farm and food scene like few others. As the cold weather approaches, there’ll be less time for growing veggies, which means perhaps more time for eating, drinking and marketing. Recently, Kar chatted with Dan’s about some of his personal favorite destinations around town.

Chris Kar’s Favorite North Fork Spots

Ev & Em Vineyards

What was Laurel Lake Vineyard is my favorite place to grab a glass or two on an off day. The team is friendly and have really done a great job updating one of my favorite spots growing up in Laurel. I go with the Sauvignon Blanc but it has been hard pressed to find a glass I have not enjoyed.

3165 Main Road, Laurel, emandevvineyards.com

Little Fish

Casual and delicious, within walking distance from Kenney’s beach in Southold. I love the vibe, food and staff. My go-to is the Tuna Taquitos or the Swordfish Milanese.

50 North Sea Drive, Southold, littlefishnofo.com

Peconic River Herb Farm

This an inspiring garden center on the Peconic River in Calverton. When we were expanding the gardens at The Dimon Estate we looked here to find some of the most beautiful perennials. In the beginning of the season it’s my favorite spot to check out the different varieties of peppers, tomatoes, eggplant and other vegetables for your home garden.

2749 River Road, Calverton, peconicriverherbfarm.com

Landcraft Garden Foundation

In the early ’90s a botanical wonderland was built on 17 acres of potato farm, and over 30 years later it is one of the top producers of exotic plants, and a lead grower of many tropical annuals and tender perennials in the region. The garden will transport you to so many places from a Norse stone hall, to an Indian Palace garden, to the desert. It’s currently open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck, landcraftgardenfoundation.org

Brick Oven La Capricciosa + GDC Roller Skate Rink

I live in Greenport, so I normally will go to La Capricciosa for a slice on a weeknight. You can get a drink and a specialty slice for under eight bucks. On Wednesdays the Roller Rink across the street has an adult skate night for $10 admission. The nostalgia of roller skating is worth every suspenseful moment, and it’s a fun night out in Greenport for less than $20.

135 3rd Street, Greenport, la-capricciosapizzagreenport.com

102 3rd Street, Greenport, greenportamericanlegion.org/gdc-roller-skate-rink