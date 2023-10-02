New Mattituck Shops & Eats Pack a Punch on the North Fork

Optyx held a ribbon cutting ceremony in September for its new Matituck location

Mattituck packs a lot of destinations into a relatively small community on the North Fork. Along with nice views of the water, Mattituck is home to plenty of stores, restaurants and activities for everyone to experience. There is truly something for anyone, regardless of what you’re in the mood for.

Here’s just a handful of new exciting places that people are checking out.

New in Mattituck

Optyx

This trendy eyewear chain, boasting curated frames from around the world and an exceptional team of dedicated optometrists and opticians, recently held a grand opening for its new location in Mattituck — its 13th across the New York Metro area. The range of options includes brands such as Bugatti Eyewear, Chanel, Celine, Loewe, Dior, Balmain, Akoni, Ray-Ban and Maui Jim. 10095 Main Street, Mattituck. 631-298-9555, optyx.com

Chenza’s Twisted Tacos

This taco restaurant and market that recently opened on Memorial Day features Latin American and Mexican food, but their tacos uniquely incorporate flavors from across the globe. 10560 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-315-5007, chenzastwistedtacos.com

North Fork Chocolate Co.

After spending eight years in Aquebogue, this chocolatier moved to two new locations, one of them being in Mattituck. They have everything from chocolate desserts to fresh fruit, ice cream, coffee and even waffles. All ingredients are natural and organic. 8700 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

North Fork Fiber Arts

This yarn and craft store opened for business earlier this year, after the closing of Altman’s Needlehearts. They have plenty of yarn in a variety of different colors and sell lots of other fiber art items as well. Knitting classes are also available for beginners. 195 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7181, instagram.com/northforkfiberarts

Axe & Smash

This destination opened in the Mattituck Cinemas in January. Guests can throw axes at wooden targets and choose between different game modes in the Axe Throwing Lounge, or they can splatter paint across the walls in a Smash Paint session. Sessions can be reserved. 10095 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-292-0020, axesmashli.com

Macari’s Private Tasting Room

Macari Vineyards has opened a private tasting space with a variety of tasting experiences, which can be reserved online for two hours for up to 30 people. Guests can select from five different wines in addition to sparkling Champagne. 150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0100, macariwines.com