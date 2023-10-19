Dan's Cover Artist Will Ryan Is Helping Maui with Art & Music

This week’s cover art is “Lahaina Strong” by Amagansett/Maui artist Will Ryan, who recently organized the Maui Strong benefit concert at The Stephen Talkhouse and this Friday’s Small Works for a Big Cause art fundraiser at AB NY Gallery. Here, he discusses his first Dan’s Papers cover, his Hawaain art inspirations and “Tearin’ It Up on Maui.”

A Chat with Will Ryan

What inspired you to create “Lahaina Strong,” and how did you choose its title?

When I drive west from Haiku on the Hana Highway, the first bend I come around, the West Maui mountains appear, and they are magnificent. I am awed by them every time I see them. The ridges seem to change in different light during the day.

Lahaina lies on the other side of those mountains. This painting was done in the studio. A memory of being on a whale watching trip looking east viewing Lahaina and the West Mauies from a totally different view, but just as awesome. The title was added after the fires. It just seemed appropriate.

What did the creation process of this watercolor painting entail?

This watercolor is from a playful series titled “Tearin’ It Up on Maui.” A real departure from my usual work. The series was inspired by the ridges of the Maui Mountains and the ridges of the sea. In this series, I make watercolor paintings to tear up. I got the idea one day visiting a friend.

Realizing it was her birthday, I wanted to make a card for her, but with no art materials, I hunted around, found some junk mail, a blue envelope and paper scraps and glue, and made a card. It was a big hit. So I started “Tearin’ It Up on Maui.”

How did you develop your art style, and in what ways is it influenced by Maui and Amagansett?

I think my style developed from a quest for a kind of primal beauty. Work that brings me joy, and hopefully some joy to the viewer. I have never been interested in creating conceptual, intellectual art.

What art accomplishment or accolade are you most proud of?

Being on the cover of Dan’s Papers. What else?

What do you find most personally rewarding about being an artist?

The most rewarding thing for me about making art is having fun doin’ what I do. And when people like it and buy it, that makes it even more fun.

In addition to the Small Works for a Big Cause fundraiser, where can your art be viewed now and/or later this season?

Although I am represented by various galleries on the east, the best way to see my work is on my website willryanstudio.com and on Instagram @willryanstudio.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional information?

Right now, I am passionate about doing what I can to help the people on Maui who are suffering so much, especially the children. So I am making a plea to my East End friends. Please contribute what you can to Lahaina Giving Circle at lahaina.givingcircles.io.

The Small Works for a Big Cause art fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, October 20, 5–8 p.m. at AB NY Gallery in East Hampton. Local artists, including Will Ryan, have donated small works to the silent auction that’s raising money for the Maui Art Bags project, which sends art supplies to Maui children devastated by the August fires.