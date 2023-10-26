A Chat with Dan's North Fork Cover Artist Mike Stanko

October 27, 2023 Dan’s Papers North Fork cover art by Mike Stanko

This month’s cover of Dan’s Papers North Fork features a recent painting by frequent Dan’s Papers cover artist Mike Stanko. Here, Stanko answers our questions about his “North Fork Tractor” cover painting, his Long Island inspirations and the joys of fall on the North Fork.

Mike Stanko Discusses North Fork Inspiration

What inspired you to create your “North Fork Tractor” painting?

This painting was commissioned by Tom Decker of Thomas Decker Studio in Plainview. Tom, who photographs my paintings, wanted a painting for a tractor calendar he had produced. A tractor was a new subject for me, and it was fun to paint.

What did the creation process of “North Fork Tractor” entail, and was any of the painting done en plein air?

I’ve only painted outside a few times — back when we’d vacation at the Panoramic View on Old Montauk Highway. Typically, I create from memory or from a reference, such as Tom’s photograph of the tractor. In this case, I especially wanted the tractor to be quite accurate since it belonged to a specific farm.

How has living on Long Island influenced you as an artist?

Living here on the island has had a tremendous influence on me. Much of my artwork is autobiographical, as I paint what surrounds me in my everyday life. Whether it’s my sneakers, my lunch or any of the island’s most iconic sites, such as the (Montauk) Lighthouse or Modern Snack Bar, any of these impressions could end up on canvas.

Is there an East End artist whose work you greatly admire?

There are so many artists from the island who are and were incredible, but I can’t think of any East End artists without first thinking of the late Dan Pollera, whose brilliant work encompassed the tranquility, light and greatest beauty of our island. I met Danny many years ago in high school art class, but only later in life did the art world bring us together with him and Nancy.

What’s your favorite thing about spending time on the North Fork in the fall?

Even though it could be more crowded due to pumpkin picking and other autumnal activities, I, like many, enjoy the crisp cool air of the season. Fall is always beautiful, especially in such a bucolic setting.

Where can your art be viewed now or in the coming weeks?

Right now, through early December, I have 26 paintings hanging at Swing the Teapot in Floral Park, a charming and unique eatery. For the month of November, my paintings will be exhibited at the Huntington Library’s gallery on Main Street.

Care to share any closing thoughts?

Once again, I’m so excited to be on the cover of Dan’s — and I’d like to remind people that, with the holidays coming up, Dan’s still has Stanko beach towels available at DansPapers.com/shop. I must admit, they make fantastic gifts!

See more of Mike Stanko’s artwork at his website stankoart.com and follow him on social media at Mike Stanko on Facebook and at @stankoart on Instagram.