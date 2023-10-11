War Worries: East End Rallies for Israel After Hamas Massacres Civilians

Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Days after Israel declared war on Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group that slaughtered hundreds of civilians in a surprise attack, East End residents rallied in support of the world’s lone Jewish nation.

Details were still murky as of press time less than a week after the deadliest conflict in a half century in the Holy Land, but widely broadcast images of Islamic extremists massacring unarmed festival goers, children and others shocked the world, including those who call the Hamptons and the North Fork home.

The Israeli military pounded the densely populated Gaza Strip with a heavy bombing campaign in response to the killings, rapes, kidnappings and rocket attacks. Local Jewish leaders were planning an October 11 rally at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons to show support for Israel.

“My heart is heavy, aching — it feels like I’ve been punched in the stomach,” said Rabbi Josh Franklin, who is organizing the event. “I’m sure pretty much every Jew feels that same thing when they’re watching the news and what’s worse when they’re seeing the brutalization of Israelis, innocent women and children, and not just reading about it, but watching the videos of it actually happening. Babies in cages, babies being murdered … decapitated children. All the very worst, horrific possible things that we are confronting right now and we need to do something to coalesce as a community in love and support together.”

The massacre — which fell on the holiday of Simchat Torah and the 50th anniversary of The Yom Kippur War, a month-long conflict that also started with a surprise attack — saw the most Jews murdered in a single day since the Holocaust, the Nazi-led genocide that killed about 6 million during World War II.

Twenty or more U.S. citizens are unaccounted for as U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration continues to determine how many were killed in the Hamas attacks or are being held hostage, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on October 10. Sullivan said the U.S. does not know precisely how many citizens are being held hostage, or their conditions. Biden confirmed earlier that day that 14 Americans have been killed in the bloody Hamas incursion.

It was unclear as of press time where the American casualties were from, but Long Islanders have been confirmed to be in Israel during the conflict. The Long Island Law Enforcement Foundation said that some police chiefs from Long Island were among a group of 30 senior members of law enforcement from the New York Metro area that had arrived in Israel 24 hours before the fighting began.

Franklin, who has family members serving in the Israeli military, said he’s heard from a half dozen congregants who either have family in Israel or are Israeli-Americans with homes on the East End.

U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point), the congressman for the East End, said he’s been in touch with a Suffolk County police officer who was training in Israel when the fighting broke out.

“My team and I are actively working with the (U.S.) State Department to bring him and any other Suffolk County residents home to their families,” LaLota said. “I would strongly encourage any Long Islanders who are in Israel or know someone there to contact my office immediately at 631-289-1097.”

New York State Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor) joined widespread condemnations of the attacks on Israel.

“Such acts of violence and terror only serve to escalate tensions in the region, causing harm to innocent civilians,” Thiele said. “I stand in unwavering support and solidarity of Israel’s right to defend itself and protect its citizens from acts of terrorism. It is imperative for all parties involved to seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts to achieve lasting stability and peace in the region.”

State Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) said he was horrified upon watching the footage.

“Over the past few days I have watched the videos and images coming from the terrorist attacks on Israel in horror,” he said. “I am shocked, saddened and angry to see the barbarism of these attacks — the killing of women and children, rape, torture and the parading of dead bodies as trophies through cheering streets. Israel is in a war of survival and I fully stand with them. America must support our ally in their great time of need and do everything in its power to protect our citizens and friends from these terrorists.”

Besides Franklin, those speaking at the rally in solidarity with Israel include Rabbi Jan Uhrbach, Rabbi Daniel Geffen and Cantor Debra Stein. And the community is sure to continue to show support for as long as the war rages.

“This is likely to be a prolonged conflict that we’re gonna see, many weeks at the least into the future,” said Franklin, who had already booked a trip to Israel for next month before the fighting began and intends to go even more so now. “I’m confident Israel will be able to resolve this conflict, but the sadness comes from the brutality, the sadness comes from the collateral damage on both sides that we know we’re going to see, the sadness comes from the fact that Israel — as much as we pray for its peace, and as much as we really put every effort into making it a place that we love and a place that is calm and upholds our values — it falls into conflict. The loss of any life is always damaging to us, but on the scale of what’s happened in recent days, at least in my lifetime, it reminds me of 9/11, but in Israel — and perhaps worse.”

-With Michael Malaszczyk and Associated Press