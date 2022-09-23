Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Rabbi Josh Franklin, Jewish Center of the Hamptons

Rabbi Josh Franklin, Jewish Center of the Hamptons
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 98: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Rabbi Josh Franklin of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons. In his career as a rabbi, Franklin has enlivened the Jewish community by reimagining spirituality through creative mediums and his passion for music, technology and unique forms of Jewish education.

He is also a Dan’s Papers contributor, sharing the occasional spiritual insight in “Hamptons Soul,” and an Artists & Writers softball game MVP!

Dan Rattiner speaks with Rabbi Josh Franklin of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons – Episode 98

