In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Rabbi Josh Franklin

Episode 98: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Rabbi Josh Franklin of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons. In his career as a rabbi, Franklin has enlivened the Jewish community by reimagining spirituality through creative mediums and his passion for music, technology and unique forms of Jewish education.

He is also a Dan’s Papers contributor, sharing the occasional spiritual insight in “Hamptons Soul,” and an Artists & Writers softball game MVP!

