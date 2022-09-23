In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Rabbi Josh Franklin
Episode 98: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Rabbi Josh Franklin of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons. In his career as a rabbi, Franklin has enlivened the Jewish community by reimagining spirituality through creative mediums and his passion for music, technology and unique forms of Jewish education.
He is also a Dan’s Papers contributor, sharing the occasional spiritual insight in “Hamptons Soul,” and an Artists & Writers softball game MVP!