Rebooted Hamptons Pizza Scene High on Thoughtful Pies

Sag Pizza pie, Photo: Independent/Courtesy Sag Pizza

In recent years, it seems like everyone and their Aunt Tillie wants a piece of the pizza review game. Specifically, there appears to be a viral fondness for the unsubtle opinions of fashionable non-experts on the subject of the humble slice.

Questionable standards and wonky credentials aside, we hope the ‘slice review’ genre has finally reached its peak. There’s enough pizza to go around to satisfy every taste, and one person’s opinion is just that.

With all due respect to the pizza snobs of the world — and even those critics who get their jollies by scoring a pizza out of 10 based on one bite — we advise you ditch the click-bait gimmicks and exercise the right to judge for yourself.

Here in the Hamptons, we have a growing number of high-quality pizza-centric eateries that are putting thoughtful spins on the pizza pie. Overall, we’d like to note that the local pizza scene is in rapid ascent.

With some truly notable big-city names lately joining the ranks, it’s easier than ever to find a thoughtful pizza experience when you’re out east.

Fantastic Hamptons Pizza Pies

Roberta’s – One of the original hipster pizza joints in Brooklyn – made all the more famous by a visit from Bill and Hillary Clinton to the original Bushwick location in 2008 — is now seemingly entrenched in its breezy Montauk location. Notable pies include the White Guy with mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano, garlic, olive oil; as well as the Bee Sting with tomato, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili, and honey.

240 Fort Pond Road, Montauk, robertaspizza.com/montauk

Fini Pizza – Coming off their first summer in Amagansett, the Williamsburg-based pizza maestros have hit the ground running, slinging high-quality pizza in the Hamptons from their no-frills Main Street digs.

“Inspired by a life long obsession of neighborhood pizzerias,” Fini is well-known for its long hot pepper and shallot pizza with sliced long hot peppers, shallots, San Marzano tomatoes, and mozzarella; another big hit is their white pizza made with fontina, parmigiano, mozzarella, and lemon.

237 Main Street, Amagansett, finipizza.com

Dopo Il Ponte – Part of the Dopo restaurant group, Il Ponte has found an audience in the heart of Bridgehampton with wood-burning oven pizzas and seminal Italian favorites. Check out their Pizza Friarelli with broccoli rabe, sweet sausage, and parmigiano.

2402 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, ilpontehamptons.com

Sag Pizza – Although it replaced hometown favorite Conca D’oro, Sag Pizza has kept things ticking in the heart of Sag Harbor with wood-fired pizzas and a simple, straightforward menu. Established in August 2018 by serial restaurateur Laurent Tourondel, Sag Pizza is inspired by the rich, seaside essence of the Amalfi Coast. (Photo at top of page.)

103 Main Street, Sag Harbor, sagpizza.com

Dive Bar Pizza – Pizzeria in Amagansett with an arcade vibe and sports-bar scene serves up classic and specialty pies including the much-raved-about Spicy Clam and Veggie Grandma.

2095 Montauk highway, Amagansett, divebarpizza.com

Blade + Salt – A pure Montauk experience celebrating pizza and artisanal foods freshly prepared in small batches using seasonally sourced, and locally grown, products when possible. The owners, Montauk residents, are delivering solid New York-style pies, like the Vodka with house-made vodka sauce, pecorino, ricotta and basil.

54 South Erie Avenue, Montauk, bladeandsalt.com

Brunetti – A long-time fixture on Newsday’s Top Pizza list, and well-known for their signature clam pizza, The Vongole, the Westhampton Beach fixture also serves Neopolitan street food, like rice balls and polenta fries.

61 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, brunettipizzahamptons.com

103 Bambino’s – New York and Neapolitan-inspired pizza made to order with scratch-made dough, sauce and mozzarella. Pies here include the Tartufata with Goat Cheese, truffle sauce, caramelized onions, Shittake mushrooms, and honey white truffle oil; as well as non-traditional offerings like a Philly cheese steak pie and a three-cheese Hawaiian with fontina, jalapeno, pecorino romano, fresh pineapple, and smoked fresh ham.

103 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, 103bambinospizzeria.com